Five cutting-edge wellness trends for 2023

Mind-Body Therapies: Some of these have lingered on the fringe of wellness spaces but are now gaining credibility with new evidence supporting their impact on health and wellness. Float tanks: Remember the 'sensory deprivation' tanks in Stranger Things? Well, they are having a moment. These tanks contain water mixed with Epsom salt that makes it easy for the bodies to float in them and can help you improve your mental well-being. A study found that participants reported significant reductions in stress, muscle tension, pain, and depression, accompanied by a significant improvement in mood after one hour of floatation session. Cryotherapy and cold-immersion therapy: Athletes have used ice baths for years to deal with inflammation and muscle aches. Recent studies are now showing that they are also effective for reducing cardiovascular strain, decreased blood flow, and reduced tissue metabolism. Cold immersion therapy is being used for the treatment of migraines and mood disorders, for reducing dementia, and for enhancing immune system responses.