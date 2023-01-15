Not just men, even women suffer from receding hairline

* There is nothing that a good oil massage can't cure. We have heard of a variety of oils to promote hair growth but Bhringraj oil isn't the kind that you hear about every day, it is quite popular in Ayurveda therapy as well as medical science. This oil really has the best reputation for all that it can do for your hair. The oil overall helps to treat dandruff and dry scalp, reduce hair fall, increase blood circulation, add sheen, promote hair growth, and even prevent premature greying. You can simply warm it up, apply it on your scalp and roots thoroughly and keep it on for 30 minutes before rinsing it off