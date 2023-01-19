By Jeremy Biberdorf

Driving on a highway can be daunting, especially for new drivers or those unfamiliar with fast-paced and often crowded conditions. However, with a little preparation and the right mindset, anyone can stay safe on the highway. This article will discuss five tips for staying safe when driving on a highway.

Plan your route before you leave

One of the most important things you can do before hitting the highway is to plan your route. This means looking at a map or using a GPS device to familiarise yourself with the exits, rest areas, and other important landmarks along your route. This will help you stay calm and focused on the road and make it easier to find your way if you get lost or need to take an unexpected detour.

Stay alert and focused

Another important tip for staying safe when driving on a highway is to stay alert and focused at all times. This means avoiding distractions like your phone, music, or passengers while driving. It also means staying aware of your surroundings and keeping an eye out for other vehicles, pedestrians, and potential hazards.