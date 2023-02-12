Dos and don'ts of baby skincare for first-time parents

Expose to direct sunlight: While the soft rays of the early morning sun are beneficial to your baby, it is recommended that they avoid direct sunlight for the first 6 months because UV radiation damages their tender skin. If you go out later in the day, it will be ideal to use a baby-friendly sunscreen and try to use a cover or an umbrella



Use products constituting dyes and fragrances: There are different types of products on the market, but not all of them are safe. Limit or avoid scented and artificially colored baby skin products, particularly during the first few months as they may cause irritation to the baby's skin and cause more rashes



Dress them in tight clothes: Tight clothing can irritate your baby's skin, so it's best to avoid it, especially if your baby has sensitive skin. While you may think it's a good idea to dress your babies in tight clothes to avoid exposure and wind, the tightness can easily cause a heat rash due to sweating. Clothes for the baby should be loose so that their movements are not restricted.



Shy away from asking for help: The journey with a growing baby can be daunting, particularly for first-time parents. It may seem fulfilling to be a part of the new parents' community for advice and to learn from their experiences. However, every baby's skin differs, and hence, you should not be afraid to ask your doctor about any skin concerns and silly queries.



Your child requires the best possible care and giving him or her a gentle massage with your hands not only benefits their skin but also helps you two form a strong bond. Make every effort to give the apple of your eye beautiful skin and a cheerful disposition!



(SJ/IANS)