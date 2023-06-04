10 mindful habits to live a more meaningful life

Are you curious about what sets successful people apart from the rest? Have you ever wondered how they manage to find purpose, meaning, and motivation in their lives?



Manish Behl, Mindfulness expert, Spiritual thinker, Motivational Speaker, and Author says, "The other day, my 17 years son asked me. Dad, I am not finding my purpose and motivation.

I am not sure what I want to be when I grow up. Many of us go through this on a daily basis, feeling stuck in a job or profession, having lost passion for work and life, or not having the same drive as we used to have years ago. It's no secret that we all want to live a meaningful and fulfilling life, one that's more than just going through the motions.

The good news is that you can learn how to achieve your goals and live a more meaningful life by adopting mindful habits practiced by most successful people."



He adds, "Mindfulness helps you find clarity and connection to your values, passions, and goals by being present in the moment. It can help you understand yourself and the world around you, giving you direction and purpose in life, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling existence."