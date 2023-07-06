Familiarise yourself with the latest GenZ dating trends and terms

We have noticed that approximately 44 percent of the participants have been a part of more than one trend, with Delushionship and Evil Dead Rise on the lead,” says QuackQuack’s Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal.

Celebrating its 25M milestone, India’s homegrown dating app, ran a survey among its GenZ users to find out the latest scoop of the virtual dating world. 15,000 men and women between 18 to 26 participated in the survey.

The individuals taking part came from tier 1 cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more and tier 2 cities -- Surat, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Patna, Indore, Kochi, Kanpur, and Guwahati. The participants of the survey are self-employed, working professionals, and students.

Delusionship

39 percent of survey participants disclosed being in a “delusionship” at least once in their dating lifespan. Explaining this trend, they said “delusionship” is a state of mind wherein the person imagines an entire relationship, starting from proposing to ending in marriage and kids, without even making a single move on their crush. It's all in their heads, and 29 percent of these people who revealed their delusionships are introverts.

Extroverts are also a part of this trend, and they think it’s more common than most people care to admit. Users from both tier 1 and 2 cities alike have experienced this intense “obsession and daydreaming,” as they termed it. It builds slowly and steadily, but thankfully, it does not last long. If it does, that no longer comes under the delusionship category.

Evil Dead Rise

Exes trying to re-enter with new and upgraded fake promises is not new, but GenZ daters have certainly given it a fresh and fancy term- “Evil Dead Rise”. 37 percent of dating app users between 18 to 22 have admitted that they have been on the receiving end of the Evil Dead Rise, and the term fits the trauma that comes from rehashing the past.

Seven per cent of daters from tier 1 and 2 cities admitted being the Evil Dead Rise in someone’s life, and they justified that their intentions were not as evil as people are making it sound. For every trend, perspective matters.