A beauty and lifestyle festival

Envisioned as an unparalleled experience, Nykaaland guarantees an unforgettable weekend, featuring captivating encounters with renowned brands and influential figures from the realms of beauty and fashion.

The first edition of the festival, will be hosted in Mumbai, on 4th-5th November 2023 at the Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

With its foundation built upon Nykaa's expertise in curation and its robust brand partnerships, it aims to revolutionise our perception and encounter with beauty and fashion.

The meticulously planned two-day festival endeavours to push the boundaries of imagination and offer an unconventional experience of these domains, at a grandeur and scale that has never been witnessed in the country before.

One can expect a multitude of tech interventions, cutting-edge product experiences, never-seen-before avatars and offerings from brands, along with the world’s best makeup artists, dermatologists, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, and opinion leaders coming together for a discourse on everything beauty, fashion, and lifestyle.

Nykaa Fashion will bring consumers fashion-centric experiences, helping them discover the latest and the most style-forward collections. And in line with Nykaaland’s spirit of self-expression, the programming will include an equally incredible assortment of music and entertainment, making it a must-attend for all, whether they’re looking to explore cult brands, discover the latest viral trends or simply be part of the country’s first such experience!