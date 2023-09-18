6 Essential Tips to Upgrade Your Home’s Interior Design

1) Start with a Clear Vision in Mind

Before diving into your renovation, it's essential to know exactly what you want to achieve. Take the time to reflect on your own personal aesthetic and know what atmosphere you want to create.

If you’re stuck for inspiration, consider utilising platforms such as Pinterest to collect images and colour swatches.

Putting together a visual representation of your ideas will help to guide you throughout your interior design journey.

2) Prioritise Functionality

In interior design, the functionality should never be overlooked in favour of aesthetics. Your home needs cater to your lifestyle, so think about how you use each room and let this influence your designs.

For example, if you have a small living space, consider opting for furniture that uses built-in storage in order to maximise your space.

By prioritising functionality, you’ll find it much easier to fall in love with, and stay in love with, your home.