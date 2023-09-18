3 Ways to Spruce Up Your Home Decor this Fall

By- Marcelo Brahimllari

Now that the cold days are beginning to draw in, nights are getting darker faster and the leaves are beginning to fall from the trees, you might be thinking about ways to make your home a cosier place to be during the cold months.

If you need some pointers for how to improve your home decor, here are three ways you can spruce up your home decor this Fall.

Opt for a Cosy Color Scheme

If you’re thinking about giving your humble abode a new lick of paint, you might want to choose a cosier color scheme than traditional colder pale shades.

By picking brighter and warmer colors like terracotta, dark pinks and reds, you can really lean into those deeper Fall shades that will help to give your rooms some depth and warmth during colder days.