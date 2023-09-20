The Historical Significance of Pear-Shaped Diamonds: From Royals to Modern Icons

Also known as the teardrop cut, the peer-shaped diamond has been very significant in the course of history. When the peer-shaped diamond was first discovered, it was mainly used as a pendant. However, its use has evolved over time, and it has been used in the jewelry industry. With time, people would go beyond using them as pendants and started using them as rings.

Classic women would find pride in the peer shaped diamonds and would not mind showing them off. In many cases, having such diamonds was a preserve of people who were affluent and would use such diamonds as evidence of their social status especially when in public and when with visitors. The royals had a high affinity for this diamond.

When this diamond made its debut, the cutting process faced a big challenge because a lot of rough diamond was lost. However, over the course of time, this issue was resolved and its cutting process did not lead to a lot of waste. Again, technology becomes cheaper, better, and more accessible with time, and this helps a lot in helping solve complex challenges that the diamond industry faces.