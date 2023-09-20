The Historical Significance of Pear-Shaped Diamonds: From Royals to Modern Icons

In 1848, Lodewyk van Berquem, a Belgian diamond cutter discovered the pear-shaped diamond. This diamond has been very significant over the course of history, and it still remains popular even today. Whereas the specifics and the usage of peer-shaped diamonds have changed over the course of history, the beauty and the aesthetics of this diamond has not changed. This article is going to explore the historical significance of the peer shape diamond.
Also known as the teardrop cut, the peer-shaped diamond has been very significant in the course of history. When the peer-shaped diamond was first discovered, it was mainly used as a pendant. However, its use has evolved over time, and it has been used in the jewelry industry. With time, people would go beyond using them as pendants and started using them as rings.
Classic women would find pride in the peer shaped diamonds and would not mind showing them off. In many cases, having such diamonds was a preserve of people who were affluent and would use such diamonds as evidence of their social status especially when in public and when with visitors. The royals had a high affinity for this diamond.
When this diamond made its debut, the cutting process faced a big challenge because a lot of rough diamond was lost. However, over the course of time, this issue was resolved and its cutting process did not lead to a lot of waste. Again, technology becomes cheaper, better, and more accessible with time, and this helps a lot in helping solve complex challenges that the diamond industry faces.
Over the years, the relationship between design and the fashion industry has become very strong, and the peer shape diamond has become a part of these new developments. In addition to that, there have been a lot of inventions as many people desire products which are not only magnificent but also breathtaking. Again, this evolution saw people who were looking for high quality of art that they could keep as a treasure or they can gift to their lovers.
In the 20th century, the peer-shaped diamond became even more significant. For example, this diamond has the ability to reflect on the surrounding light in a beautiful way. In addition to that, the modern peer-shaped diamond boasts of many facets. Some of the diamonds that were available in earlier years would become more scarce, and therefore, more expensive. Moreover, diamond cutters have been able to refine the peer shape cut making it more appealing, and the end result is the elegant cut that modern users enjoy.
Today, there is a better understanding of diamonds.
Again, today, the peer shaped diamond has been graced by numerous celebrities including Elizabeth Taylor and Victoria Beckham. One of the greatest advantages of the peer shape diamond is that it has been able to retain a signature silhouette making it an ideal choice from royals to modern icons.
