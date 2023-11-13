The beauty revolution of cruelty-free and natural products

In today's vibrant, ever-growing beauty industry, our choices as consumers are vital to transforming our well-being and the world around us. However, when it comes to animal welfare and cosmetics, the fight for cruelty-free beauty in India continues to be a complex and evolving journey. As consumers become increasingly conscious of the planet’s well-being and seek cruelty-free products, the need for a complete ban on animal testing is on the rise. Beauty and skincare brands have taken the lead in this area and are now espousing cruelty-free products.

A Brief History of Cruelty-Free Beauty

The movement towards cruelty-free beauty has been nothing short of remarkable- it is seen by many as a turning point in the beauty cosmos where compassion meets innovation.A glance at the past reveals that the UK led the way in 1998 by becoming the first country to ban cosmetic animal testing. This milestone was achieved thanks to the relentless efforts of various advocates, including passionate campaigners from the beauty industry.

India took a significant step forward in 2014 by banning cosmetics testing on animals. This milestone decision was a crucial recognition of the need to prioritise animal welfare and embrace more ethical practices in the beauty industry. One key area of progress in India is consumers' growing awareness and demand for cruelty-free beauty products.

People are becoming increasingly conscious of the impact their choices have on animals and the environment. This shift in mindset has led to the rise of cruelty-free beauty brands and the availability of a broader range of ethical alternatives in the market. Brands like The Body Shop have emerged as trailblazers, championing the cause and sparking a revolution that paves the way for a kinder and more ethical beauty industry.

The alternatives to cruelty-free beauty:

Naturally sourced products as an alternative