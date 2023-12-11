Top beard styles for men inspired by Bollywood's hottest hunks

Bollywood's hottest hunks:- If you haven't already caught the drift, you're a tad bit late to the party, the beard is trending and how. It's out with moustaches, and "No Shave November," is making its impact. Throughout the year, a number of Bollywood celebrities have made it their mission to rock beards of every kind, sharp, sophisticated and even unruly. Here are a few names for inspiration.

Shahid Kapoor keeps The Royal Beard

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is no stranger to captivating audiences with his acting prowess. Over time, he has not only honed his acting technique but also his fully grown beard appearance. His fans were infatuated when he uploaded a picture of himself looking dapper and flaunting The Royal beard. This style is extremely versatile and combines a chin strip with a moustache.

Hritik Roshan in the Hipster Beard

In numerous movies, the actor has perfectly styled his beard. In the picture, the actor's fully grown moustache and beard appear rugged and all-time tough, manly.