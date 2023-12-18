Decoding fashion game of The Archies

The Archies:- The Archies' is one film that spotlights fashion like no other, set against the backdrop of the 1960s, is influenced by swinging 1960s hippies, The Beatles, and Mod culture. The patterns, frills, and body-fitting styles of that era were well-known. The Archies breathe new life into vintage looks by drawing inspiration from the funky disco era.

For Archies Andrews:

The classic boy-next-door is shown wearing his varsity jacket, a classic representation of high school attractiveness. Wear it with sneakers and blue jeans for a carefree, athletic look.

For Betty Cooper:

Team a pastel sweater with a knee-length skirt and saddle shoes to embodieve the ideal combination of sophistication and whimsy. To finish the look, choose ponytails and headbands.