Protect your pets from winter allergies with 5 easy tips

Winter Allergies:- As winter arrives and temperatures decrease, pet owners need to be aware of the potential allergies that their furry companion may face. Increased shedding, dry skin, and other winter-related issues can lead to discomfort for both pets and their owners.

What is Winter Shedding?

Winter shedding in pets is a natural response to the changing seasons. As temperatures drop, animals often grow a thicker coat to protect themselves from the cold. However, the combination of central heating systems and the drier indoor air during winter can exacerbate shedding, leading to an accumulation of loose fur and dander around the house which may contribute to potential respiratory issues and allergies in humans.

Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiologyat Dyson, says, "The impact pets have in the home goes beyond what we can see. Effectively removing pet hair is important, but pet dander with dried-on saliva is a problem which is invisible to the naked eye. These microscopic particles can carry allergy-causing proteins around the home. Lightweight and miniscule, they can remain airborne for hours or transfer between objects. Research has even found cat allergens in rooms where cats have never been."

To ensure the well-being of your pets during the winter, Nitika Ahlawat, a certified canine trainer from The Golden Grey,lists some essential tips to keep in mind for taking care of your pets.

Regular grooming

Whether your dog spends more time indoors during winters with fewer walks or it’s out just as much as in the summer, it will still need to be groomed. Although a popular belief is that a dog's hair should be allowed to grow out during the winter to keep it warm, this can be more detrimental than beneficial.

The formation of uncomfortable tangles in an ungroomed pet can foster the growth of bacteria and germs in their fur, posing potential health risks. However, regular grooming can significantly reduce the number of allergens present in your pet's fur. It helps in removing loose hair, dander, and external allergens that might have settled on their fur during outdoor activities.