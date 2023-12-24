What's new in luxury travel in California

luxury travel in California:- Vacation is the time to splurge. From staying at that fancy hotel you’ve always dreamed of to dining at that Michelin-star restaurant you’ve seen all over Instagram, California is the place to live out your luxury fantasy. Throughout the state, new luxury experiences await.

Imperial Renovation

If your idea of luxury is an intimate, boutique hotel nestled in California’s Sierra Gold Country, the newly renovated Imperial Hotel in Amador is waiting to charm you. The six-room property brings modern style and creature comforts to the delightful red brick hotel that dates to the 1870s.

Bravo Charlie

Food and wine are the perfect pairing in Napa, and Charlie’s is the year’s hottest new restaurant. Chef Elliot Bell is an alum of the venerable French Laundry, so expect exquisitely crafted seasonal eats featuring the area's bounty.

Garden Goodness

If you wonder how chefs create such amazing flavors, Garden Hour at Napa’s Silverado Resort will pull back the curtain on such chef secrets. Led by Chef Patrick Prager or a culinary team member, guests are taken on a culinary journey from roots to glass during a tour of the resort’s culinary gardens. You’ll also enjoy a cocktail and small bites inspired by the garden's bounty.