Six Inspiring Storage Solutions from Simple to Sophisticated

Six Inspiring Storage Solutions:- There's no such thing as too much storage space. And that goes double for thoughtfully designed, carefully constructed cabinets, closets, shelves, and other home stowage solutions. "The most successful built-in storage answers a specific need," notes Linda Jovanovich, of the American Hardwood Information Center. "It might be micro scale, like a drawer to store and charge electronic devices, or a macro project, such as outfitting an entire mudroom, but its usefulness, durability, and aesthetics will depend on how good the planning, materials, and execution are. Hardwood's versatility, strength, and good looks make it an ideal starting point when considering most home storage problems." Here are six inspiring examples of what Linda is talking about.

1. In-drawer charging station

Smart phones, tablets, and other personal electronic devices, along with their tangle-prone power cords, are a perennial source of clutter. A dedicated drawer equipped with a charging outlet, as shown in this Chappaqua, New York custom kitchen by Studio Dearborn, gets the gadgets out of the way-and looking great against the blond wood millwork-while they power up. Photograph: Adam Kane Macchia

2. Pots and pans drawers and pullouts