What Cookbooks Reveal About American Culture

Cookbooks:- The first U.S. cookbook was published in 1796, and since then, these treatises have provided insight into different eras in American history.

“They tell us about meals. The concept of meals, how many meals a day that people expect to eat? What do they expect to have in those meals?” says Megan Elias, director of food studies programs at Boston University.

Cookbooks also reveal what foods were available during the period the books were written. But cookbooks don’t just tell us about food, according to Elias, who is also the author of “Food on the Page: Cookbooks and American Culture.” They provide information about equipment and technology.

“What are the objects that are necessary to make the things and what exists? So, are you being asked to do something over an open fire or are you being asked to use an electric stove? Is it something that can be done in the microwave?” Elias says. “If you see a lot of recipes for things that are preserved for pickles, you know that you're looking at a time without refrigeration.”