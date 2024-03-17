Wow Your Easter Guests With Easy Spring Surprise Cake

Spring Surprise Cake:- Hosting an Easter brunch or other spring gathering? What better way to top off an event than with a showstopping dessert! The baking experts at Wesson created a new bundt cake with a twist on the popular surprise cake trend. It’s easy to make, and as delicious as it is impressive.

Wesson oil is the secret ingredient that makes this cake taste like it was made by a professional pastry chef. It creates a light, moist texture that lets the crunch and flavor of the pistachio honey fillings sing. A simple glaze gives it a sweet touch and the gold leaf takes this cake to the next level. Simply fill the open center with spring candies like mini chocolate eggs or mini jelly beans and you have a beautiful party finale to wow your guests!!

Check out this easy recipe and video:

WESSON EASY EASTER SURPRISE BUNDT CAKE

Ingredients

For the cake:

3 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

3 cups granulated sugar

¾ cup Wesson oil

1 ½ cups milk

6 eggs

For the filling:

1 ½ cups plus 2 tablespoons chopped, shelled, raw pistachios

¼ cup flour

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Wesson oil

For the glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

Edible gold flake, for sprinkling on top

Easter candies to fill center of cake when displayed

Directions:

Making the cake:

Pre-heat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch (12-cup) Bundt pan.

In a large bowl, whisk together, flour, baking powder and salt until well combined.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, combine sugar, Wesson oil, eggs, and vanilla; mix well.

On medium speed, in four stages, add flour mixture alternating with milk, blending after each addition, ending with flour. Pour half of the batter into the pan and set aside. Next, make the filling.

Adding the filling:

In a medium bowl, mix 1 ½ cup pistachios, ¼ cup all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons of honey, and 2 tablespoons of Wesson Canola Oil. Combine filling ingredients and mix well. Spoon the filling evenly over the surface of the batter in the pan. Top with remaining batter. Bake the cake in the center of oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until a tester inserted in center comes out clean.

Remove cake from oven; cool in pan on a rack for 15 minutes. Carefully turn cake out onto serving platter and cool completely.

TIP: If cake does not turn out easily, gently run a knife around the outside edge of the cake.

Creating the glaze:

In medium bowl, combine 1 cup icing sugar (powdered sugar) and 2 tbsp of 3% milk. Stir until smooth. Spoon icing onto top of cooled Bundt cake and allow to glaze to dry for 15 minutes. NewsUSA/SP