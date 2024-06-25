Lifestyle

Different Styles of Lab Diamond Engagement Rings

What are Engagement Ring Styles?

An engagement ring setting is an aspect of the ring that holds the central

diamond in place. Engagement ring settings come in a variety of styles;

each of these styles has its own unique characteristics and features. Many

popular setting styles are loved by many couples such as solitaire, halo,

three stone, and vintage. Choosing the right engagement ring setting

becomes important because the setting of your ring directly affects the

overall aesthetic of your ring. The most important thing that you should

always remember is that the setting of your ring not only complements

and secures your centre diamond but also reflects your style and personal

preferences.

Solitaire Engagement Ring

A solitaire diamond ring is a timeless and classic choice when it comes to

rings. This ring style has a single diamond that shines in the centre. A

solitaire style engagement ring is a unique style when it comes to

engagement rings. The solitaire setting allows the central stone to shine

brightly which symbolises the love shared between the couple.

Halo Engagement Ring

Halo style engagement rings are the perfect pick for those who like extra

sparkle in their engagement ring. In this engagement ring style, the central

diamond is encircled with smaller diamonds that resemble a halo that

creates a luminous effect. Halo engagement rings are the best style for

some couples because these rings symbolise both love and radiance at the

same time.

Three Stone Engagement Ring

Three stone engagement rings are the perfect option for those couples

who want to tell their past, present, and future with just their ring. There is

a popular belief that the three stones in these rings signify that the central

diamond is the couple&#39;s present, and the stones on either side represent the past and future.

Vintage-Inspired Engagement Rings

Vintage-inspired engagement rings are the perfect choice for those

couples who like a touch of vintage flair in their jewellery. A vintage-style

engagement ring has a striking balance between contemporary aesthetics

and vintage details. Vintage engagement rings have milgrain and filigree

details that make you instantly fall in love with their design. They are like

a homage to the vintage intricacies that feature on the ring.

We are sure you know about different engagement ring styles, so now

that you have a detailed overview of them, you can choose an engagement

ring that matches your aesthetic and style.

