Different Styles of Lab Diamond Engagement Rings

For most of us, the process of finding the right ring style is like the first
stepping stone that helps you create your dream engagement ring. But
with a wide variety of options available on the market today, it is quite
easy to get confused about what style of diamond engagement ring would
be the best pick for your partner. Well, the whole process of selecting a
diamond engagement ring is easier said than done. In all honesty, this
whole process can be quite daunting for some or quite easy for others.
But it really doesn’t matter! Consider this your ultimate guide that will run
you through some ring styles that could be the engagement ring of your
dreams.
What are Engagement Ring Styles?
An engagement ring setting is an aspect of the ring that holds the central
diamond in place. Engagement ring settings come in a variety of styles;
each of these styles has its own unique characteristics and features. Many
popular setting styles are loved by many couples such as solitaire, halo,
three stone, and vintage. Choosing the right engagement ring setting
becomes important because the setting of your ring directly affects the
overall aesthetic of your ring. The most important thing that you should
always remember is that the setting of your ring not only complements
and secures your centre diamond but also reflects your style and personal
preferences.
Solitaire Engagement Ring
A solitaire diamond ring is a timeless and classic choice when it comes to
rings. This ring style has a single diamond that shines in the centre. A
solitaire style engagement ring is a unique style when it comes to
engagement rings. The solitaire setting allows the central stone to shine
brightly which symbolises the love shared between the couple.
Halo Engagement Ring
Halo style engagement rings are the perfect pick for those who like extra
sparkle in their engagement ring. In this engagement ring style, the central
diamond is encircled with smaller diamonds that resemble a halo that
creates a luminous effect. Halo engagement rings are the best style for
some couples because these rings symbolise both love and radiance at the
same time.
Three Stone Engagement Ring
Three stone engagement rings are the perfect option for those couples
who want to tell their past, present, and future with just their ring. There is
a popular belief that the three stones in these rings signify that the central
diamond is the couple's present, and the stones on either side represent the past and future.
Vintage-Inspired Engagement Rings
Vintage-inspired engagement rings are the perfect choice for those
couples who like a touch of vintage flair in their jewellery. A vintage-style
engagement ring has a striking balance between contemporary aesthetics
and vintage details. Vintage engagement rings have milgrain and filigree
details that make you instantly fall in love with their design. They are like
a homage to the vintage intricacies that feature on the ring.
We are sure you know about different engagement ring styles, so now
that you have a detailed overview of them, you can choose an engagement
ring that matches your aesthetic and style.