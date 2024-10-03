Brightening Up Small Kitchens with a Grey Cabinet and Proper Décor Customization

By Sujain Thomas

Nowadays, homeowners are careful about choosing everything about their interior décor, including kitchen décor. The cabinet has to be a fitting one in terms of functionality and aesthetics. Buying a grey one is ideal for people who know the importance of kitchen décor. Grey is a hue that goes well with different décor styles and exudes a timeless aura. However, those with tiny kitchens must pick the right hue more carefully. The cabinet, customization, and other decor elements- everything matters!

Ways to use grey cabinets and décor customization to boost kitchen aesthetics

Grey cabinets can make a small kitchen look appealing and bright if the other décor elements are chosen wisely. Here are some handy tips derived from top online resources.

• Using natural light to your advantage—A small kitchen with a grey cabinet will not look cramped when the lighting is used wisely. Skylights can enhance the flow of sunlight in the room. It would also be a good idea to use reflective surfaces in the space to utilize incoming natural light. The backsplash can also have a glossy finish. One may also settle for a marble or quartz countertop here.

• Using artificial lights strategically—Artificial lighting should be used properly in small kitchens, especially when there is a grey one in place. Using a few overhead lights is fine, and one can also go for recessed lighting. Accent lights around the cupboard make it stand out in the space. Using LED bulbs with cool white lighting makes the space look more open. Roof hanging or designer lights also add a new dimension to the décor.

• Using hues wisely—To make small kitchen grey cabinets look enticing, choose colors carefully. In small kitchens, using too many different hues is not practical, as it leads to visual clutter. However, one may combine a grey cabinet with a bright-hued backsplash. Bright white or deep black countertops may also be ideal. Choosing light-hued flooring is also an excellent move to brighten up the room. Using a lighter shade of grey may work here, too.

• Using apt hardware for a contrasting effect- When the cabinet is grey, choose the hardware carefully. The goal is to create a nice contrasting effect. Typically, nickel or bronze finish knobs and handles go well with such cabinets.

• Using unique accessories and elements—To brighten up the overall look of small kitchens with grey cabinets, using different décor objects makes sense. There are so many options. For example, using one or more artificial or indoor plants in the kitchen may add a touch of freshness to the overall décor.

The right shade of grey

Grey has many shades, and choosing the appropriate one for a kitchen cabinet is not easy! In small kitchens, lighter shades work well as they reflect light. Dark grey cabinets create the opposite effect.

Final words

Using creativity and focusing on real-world usage needs will help one design a kitchen with grey cabinets well. To learn more about this, check out Parlunbuilding.com. You will find all related information.