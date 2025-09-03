Madonna expresses gratitude to artists Yoshitomo Nara and Gabriel Moses

Los Angeles, Sep 3: Queen of Pop Madonna expressed gratitude to celebrated artists Yoshitomo Nara and Gabriel Moses for inspiring her and sharing their work with her, highlighting the deep influence of art on her creative journey.

Madonna took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of the art by Nara and Moses. She also shared a few pictures with the artists.

“Confessions of an Art Wh**e continued……. Thank you Yoshitomo Nara And Gabriel Moses for sharing your Art with Me,” Madonna wrote as the caption.

Talking about the artists, Nara is an influential Japanese contemporary artist, who rose to fame in the 1990s and is known for his paintings, drawings, and sculptures of wide-eyed, childlike characters that often carry rebellious or melancholic expressions.

Meanwhile Moses, a London-born visual artist and photographer, is popularly known for his striking use of light, shadow, and mood in his work.

Earlier last month, Madonna urged her followers to save ‘innocent children’ of Gaza on son Rocco’s birthday.

On August 12, The legendary singer-songwriter took to her Instagram recently, and expressed her grief at the suffering of Palestinians.