How to Make Peace With Stress — And Let It Make You Stronger

Those who believed stress was harming them were more likely to fall ill or die early. But those who accepted it as a natural part of living — even as a sign of care, effort, and engagement — didn’t face the same risks. In other words, it’s not always stress that hurts us, but our relationship with it.

It’s a comforting thought, isn’t it? That the racing heartbeat before a presentation, the restless night before an exam, or the lump in your throat during a difficult conversation — these aren’t signs of weakness. They’re proof that you’re alive, that you care, that your body is preparing you to rise to a challenge. What if, instead of dreading those feelings, you took a deep breath and thanked your body for trying to help you through?

Life will always find ways to test you. Sometimes it’s the big storms — loss, failure, uncertainty. Other times, it’s the small daily waves of worry that quietly erode your calm. But in those moments, the way you speak to yourself matters most. If you can see stress as movement rather than destruction — as energy instead of fear — you begin to soften its edges. You give it purpose.