The security we don’t see: A call for solidarity, not sympathy

So, what actually helps? Knowing that this issue exists entitles us to take action. By spreading awareness and holding leaders accountable, we can shape policy and create meaningful change. It’s not about grand gestures but rather small, collective actions: a social media post, a brief message to a representative, or a small donation to support a worthy cause. Most importantly, we must remember that the individuals affected are human beings, not just numbers. Only when they are safe can we truly experience harmony. This may not fit a catchy slogan, but it’s a doable, actual goal.

Today, with AI and surveillance on the rise, national borders gaining importance, and leaders emerging who only consider themselves, we must think of one another. We can’t afford to give away our solidarity, not even for a second. This is the time when we’re more connected than ever with people across the oceans. We have to stand together, or one day, we’ll face crises we never thought possible in our lifetime. Our dignity, humanity, values, and families are all at stake. We must shout for people’s rights globally. We are one, and we just need to remember that.

I head back to the ER, where two drowsy brothers wait. The room smells of damp ash from the stove they moved inside when the cold snap hit, and their bill skyrocketed. Oxygen revives them, clearing the haze from their eyes. A safer heater and winter assistance could have kept them safe and warm at home. When we ignore the struggles of others, preventable problems turn into costly emergencies. It’s not about panicking or feeling sorry; it’s about staying alert and spotting the connections between a late-night tweet in London, a bread line in northern Syria, and a packed triage room in eastern Turkey — connections rooted in supply chains, timelines, and policies that we can actually change.



We need clarity, not charity or fear. Solidarity, not sympathy. So, when spring arrives next year, more of us can walk the streets with serenity.