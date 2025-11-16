Connecticut Towing Companies Frequently Value Cars Low, Allowing Them to Sell Vehicles Quickly

Attorney Eric L. Foster, who specializes in repossession cases and sits on a DMV task force studying towing regulations, said the odds of 9 out of 10 cars being worth exactly $1,500 is “zero.” Foster said it’s on the DMV to call out such data discrepancies and reject the tow companies’ forms because “until you get slapped on the wrist, you just keep doing the behavior.”

Many large companies value their cars below $1,500 and move the vehicles fast, the data showed. Nine companies that submitted more than 50 forms sought permission to sell over 90% of those towed cars after 15 days, as opposed to the longer 45-day process.

Even when towing companies do value vehicles over $1,500 and wait the 45 days, undervaluing cars helps. Under the law, towers are supposed to hold onto proceeds for a year, then hand the money over to the state for owners or lenders to claim later. Using a lower value allows towers to claim they had no profits after subtracting their storage fees.

It’s impossible to know the conditions of all the cars. But CT Mirror and ProPublica found that in nearly half the cases, the tower’s value was less than or equal to 50% of the book value.

In one of the starkest examples, towers sought permission to sell about 150 luxury cars, including nearly 40 BMWs and 20 Mercedes, for less than a third of their book value despite the vehicles having no accident record in the state’s crash database.

DMV spokesperson Shaun Formica said that the agency has reviewed its process for tows. She added that “recent discussions along with legislative changes have reshaped our process” for evaluating the values of vehicles.

At a meeting late last month, DMV program director Johnnine Dominique said employees review forms and make a call about whether differences between the towers’ estimates and the book values are large enough to cause alarm. Sometimes, they ask towing companies to submit evidence supporting the lower value.

“It’s not a good system regardless,” Dominique said, noting that it relies on judgment calls.

In Harvey’s case, the tow company filed the form exactly 15 days after it was towed. The car was having engine trouble, and the DMV approved the tower’s value even though an agency document examiner listed the book value at $17,250. Used car listings show several Range Rover Autobiographies, with more mileage and fewer features than Harvey’s, for sale at higher prices.

Lack of Data

CT Mirror and ProPublica’s initial investigation of towing company practices prompted a legislative overhaul of the state’s law that makes it harder to tow vehicles from private property and easier for drivers to retrieve their vehicles after a tow. As part of the new law, the DMV also had to create a task force to discuss more measures to address how sales occur and what happens to the proceeds.

At the task force’s first meeting in September, Sal Sena, whose company was authorized to sell more towed cars than any other in Connecticut in 2022-23, said nearly half the vehicles he tows aren’t registered, and many of them never get picked up.

But when Raphael Podolsky, a consumer advocate and attorney, pressed for data, neither the DMV nor towers on the task force could provide any.

“The implication was there was no way we could find these things out,” he said.

In fact, Sena’s company, Sena Brothers, which operates as Cross Country Automotive, used the 15-day process for 98% of the towed cars it wanted to sell in 2022-23. Two other companies — Corona’s Auto Parts and Friendly Auto Body & Towing, both of Hartford — used the fast-track sales process 99% of the time.

Sena said he isn’t surprised that he’s the highest-volume company or that most of his forms are filed after 15 days because of the condition of the vehicles he tows. “The majority of the cars that we tow are unregistered and inoperable,” he said. “We do everything from city of Hartford towing to the housing authority towing in multiple towns, and we’re cleaning the parking lots all day long.”

Tom Amenta, owner of Friendly Auto Body, said that his company follows “the letter of the law,” and that low values are a result of towing cars in poor condition. “We can only apply” for the sale, Amenta added. “DMV is the ultimate judge.”

Corona’s did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Of the 6,000 forms processed in 2022-23 that the newsrooms reviewed, more than 2,000 listed values between $500 and $600. In addition, there were 362 where towing companies estimated the car’s value to be exactly $1,500. Metro Auto Body & Towing of Hartford submitted the most forms at exactly $1,500, with 60. Many of those were cars they towed for parking meter violations for the Hartford Parking Authority and not for crashes, which could significantly reduce the value.

Metro also did not return calls or emails.

Bristol resident Jason Trelli wondered how his 2011 Jaguar got such a low value after it was towed in May 2023. He was moving out of his rental home and loaded his possessions into a U-Haul, planning to return to get his car in a few hours.

“So I go to get the Jaguar back, and it’s not there,” Trelli said.

Trelli called the police, who told him the car was towed by Nelcon, which is also registered with the DMV as Maple Avenue Repair Service. But he said the company’s Plainville office repeatedly told him it didn’t have his car.

After several weeks, Nelcon acknowledged it had the car, Trelli said. He spent several more weeks calling the company. But he said Nelcon refused to waive the storage fees, which eventually mounted to $1,900, according to a text message his sister sent him right after speaking to the company herself in August 2023.

In a written statement, Nelcon’s owner, Saleem Khan, disputed portions of Trelli’s account and said, “No employee told Mr. Trelli we did not tow his vehicle.” He said, “Our records show Mr. Trelli was quoted a total price of $665,” when he initially called about his car.

Nelcon submitted a form to the DMV in August 2023 to sell the Jaguar at a public auction. Khan wrote the car was worth $3,500 — about $3,000 less than the book value a DMV employee wrote on the form.

Khan said he used the National Automobile Dealers Association value for the car, adding that the company sold the car to a salvage yard last month.

If Nelcon had written the DMV’s book value and sold it for that, the company would have owed Trelli the profits.

“I never felt so helpless and angry,” Trelli said.