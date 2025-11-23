It Isn’t the Value Structure That Is Putting Gen Z at Odds With Their Parents; It’s the Unlimited Exposure to the World That Is to Be Blamed

Gen Z asks more questions and challenges traditions, while parents grew up following rules
Different worlds and experiences have shaped their mindsets differently.
Conflicts arise from communication differences, not disrespect
Have you noticed that fights at home have become more common these days? Many families feel like two generations are constantly clashing—parents on one side and their children on the other. Generational differences have always existed, but today the gap feels sharper and harder to ignore. One major reason is that today’s kids ask more questions. Earlier, children would listen to their elders, and obedience was considered a form of respect. Talking back was uncommon, and obedience was seen as a sign of respect. But now children want explanations. They look for logic, clarity, and reasons behind every rule, which often surprises parents who grew up in a very different environment.
At the same time, it’s important to acknowledge that the older generation’s approach also had strengths. They valued stability, long-term thinking, and the idea of keeping the family together through difficult times. For many parents, walking away from relationships, responsibilities, or tough situations was never an option. The main focus was on holding the family together.
In a conversation with Neelam (name changed)—a 43-year-old woman living in Delhi with her two children—she shared that fights happened in their time too, but families made an effort to resolve them instead of letting them grow. She believes that while children today are expressive, they often argue without thinking about the long-term impact. “You can leave a job, but you can’t leave your responsibilities—running away won’t solve it,” she said. Neelam feels her children question everything but rarely listen to the answers. “If you won’t accept the explanation, then why ask the question?” she wonders.
Her son views the situation differently. As he feels that parents expect blind obedience. “They tell us to do things without knowing why themselves. And when we ask for reasons, all we hear is ‘that’s how it is, don’t question it.’” According to him, respect and blind trust are not the same. “We respect them, but why should we accept everything without understanding it?” he says.
This exchange reflects the real root of the conflict: millennials and Gen Z have grown up in completely different worlds. Parents experienced a slower, more predictable lifestyle with limited technology and strong emphasis on tradition. Their decisions were shaped by routine and by what their parents taught them. Gen Z, however, has grown up in a fast-changing world—pandemics, global conflicts, mental health awareness, digital pressure, and social media. They constantly see news, trends, and opinions online, which naturally affects how they think and respond.
This gap becomes clear in the kinds of questions Gen Z asks. They want to know why certain customs exist, why gender norms matter, why they must attend events they don’t enjoy, or why some restrictions are followed without explanation. Parents often struggle to respond because many traditions were passed down without clear reasoning. For instance, they were taught that turning slippers is a bad omen or that keeping scissors open is wrong—but they were never told why it is this way. They followed what they were always taught to do therefore giving the reasoning and hence explaining it becomes a difficult task.
Another big difference is emotional expression. Gen Z is generally more open. They talk about anxiety, discomfort, and personal boundaries. They seek therapy when needed and don’t shy away from discussing emotions. Older generations were taught to control their feelings, stay strong for the family, and keep personal struggles private. This difference in communication styles often leads to misunderstandings.
Parenting style has also evolved over the course of time. Today, children have access to vast sources of information and far more exposure compared to their predecessors. They have their own strong opinions developed very early on and hence they expect reasoning behind every rule and norm. If something doesn’t make sense to them, they challenge it. Parents, who grew up in a time when questioning elders was uncommon, often interpret this behavior differently
Even their daily habits differ. Gen Z prefers digital content, quick information, and fast communication. Millennials, though comfortable with technology, still maintain some connection to traditional media. These small differences reflect broader variations in how each generation views the world.
All these factors add up, creating tension at home. But the fight is not truly about discipline or disrespect. It is about two generations shaped by two completely different environments. Millennials grew up in environments that emphasized following rules, while Gen Z has grown up in environments that encourage open communication. Millennials focused on family duty; Gen Z prioritizes individuality. Neither approach is wrong—they are simply different.
To bridge this gap, both sides need understanding. Parents can try explaining things more openly instead of relying on “because I said so.” Children can try to listen with patience and also attempt to recognize that some traditions hold emotional value even if they lack clear logic. Peace at home becomes possible when both generations see that these conflicts are not about winning—they are about learning from each other, adapting to change, and growing together as a family. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: