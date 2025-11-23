It Isn’t the Value Structure That Is Putting Gen Z at Odds With Their Parents; It’s the Unlimited Exposure to the World That Is to Be Blamed

Her son views the situation differently. As he feels that parents expect blind obedience. “They tell us to do things without knowing why themselves. And when we ask for reasons, all we hear is ‘that’s how it is, don’t question it.’” According to him, respect and blind trust are not the same. “We respect them, but why should we accept everything without understanding it?” he says.

This exchange reflects the real root of the conflict: millennials and Gen Z have grown up in completely different worlds. Parents experienced a slower, more predictable lifestyle with limited technology and strong emphasis on tradition. Their decisions were shaped by routine and by what their parents taught them. Gen Z, however, has grown up in a fast-changing world—pandemics, global conflicts, mental health awareness, digital pressure, and social media. They constantly see news, trends, and opinions online, which naturally affects how they think and respond.

This gap becomes clear in the kinds of questions Gen Z asks. They want to know why certain customs exist, why gender norms matter, why they must attend events they don’t enjoy, or why some restrictions are followed without explanation. Parents often struggle to respond because many traditions were passed down without clear reasoning. For instance, they were taught that turning slippers is a bad omen or that keeping scissors open is wrong—but they were never told why it is this way. They followed what they were always taught to do therefore giving the reasoning and hence explaining it becomes a difficult task.

Another big difference is emotional expression. Gen Z is generally more open. They talk about anxiety, discomfort, and personal boundaries. They seek therapy when needed and don’t shy away from discussing emotions. Older generations were taught to control their feelings, stay strong for the family, and keep personal struggles private. This difference in communication styles often leads to misunderstandings.