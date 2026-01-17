Can NRIs Include Family Members in a Floater Health Insurance Policy?

A family floater plan is a single health insurance policy that covers multiple family members under one “floater” sum insured. Instead of individual policies, the total sum insured is shared across members; if one member uses a portion, it reduces the available balance for others in that policy year.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are eligible to purchase health insurance plans for family, whether they are residing abroad or visiting the country. Specific NRI health insurance policies are designed to meet their needs. These include individual plans, senior citizen plans, critical illness plans, and, importantly, family floater plans covering family members residing in India.

Keep reading for detailed insight!

Table of Contents

Benefits of best Health insurance for NRIs in India

Advantages of Taking a Floater Policy

How to Choose the Best Insurance Policy for NRIs in India?

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the Benefits of Health Insurance for NRIs in India?

Wherever you are employed or residing overseas, whether in the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, or any other part of the world, your international or employer-sponsored health plan will typically not extend coverage to medical expenses incurred in India. This creates a significant gap, particularly when you return to visit relatives or in situations where you have planned medical treatment or surgery in India.

Such situations highlight the importance of health insurance plans for NRIs in India. Check them out below:

1. Coverage During Visits to India

One of the greatest advantages of an NRI health insurance plan is the security it provides whenever you travel back home. If you were to fall ill while visiting family, or if you required a scheduled medical procedure such as surgery or specialist treatment in India, you would not need to bear the financial burden personally. Instead, with an NRI health insurance policy, you can access cashless hospitalisation at an extensive network of empanelled hospitals across the country.

2. Affordable Premiums Compared to Abroad

Another major benefit is the comparatively lower cost of medical insurance in India. Premiums in India are often substantially more economical than those in Western countries, where private healthcare insurance can be prohibitively expensive. In fact, premiums in India may be 30–50% lower than those of comprehensive global plans

Beyond this, the actual cost of treatment in India is also considerably cheaper; medical procedures and hospitalisation expenses are usually 70–90% lower than in Western nations.