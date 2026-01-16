Trump Unveils ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ Promising Sharp Cuts in Drug Prices and Insurance Premiums

Washington, Jan 15: US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, unveiled what he called the "Great Healthcare Plan", a sweeping proposal aimed at sharply reducing prescription drug prices, lowering insurance premiums, and forcing greater transparency on insurers and healthcare providers, while sending government funds directly to individuals rather than corporations.

"I am thrilled to announce my plan to lower healthcare prices for all Americans and truly make healthcare affordable again—we're doing things that nobody's ever been able to do, we're calling it The Great Healthcare Plan," Trump said.

He framed the proposal as a shift away from insurers and pharmaceutical companies toward patients.

"Instead of putting the needs of big corporations and special interests first, our plan finally puts you first and puts more money in your pocket," Trump added.

Under the plan, the US government would provide funds directly to individuals to purchase healthcare.