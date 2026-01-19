Prenatal Care FAQs for Moms-to-Be: From First Visit to Delivery

Regular help keep you and your baby healthy by monitoring your progress, spotting potential problems early, and giving you clear guidance on nutrition, activity, tests, and birth planning. Care is typically provided by obstetricians, family doctors, or midwives; choose a provider you feel comfortable with and who can support your preferences and needs. Most pregnancies follow a standard visit schedule, with more frequent appointments if there are risk factors.
Most people are seen monthly from weeks 4–28, every two weeks from weeks 28–36, and weekly from week 36 until birth.
If you’re 35 or older or have conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, your provider may see you more often to monitor you and your baby closely.
Your schedule may be adjusted if your provider thinks you need closer follow-up.
Your provider typically checks your blood pressure and weight, reviews urine tests, and looks for swelling in your hands and feet.
As your pregnancy progresses, they measure your abdomen to track your baby’s growth, listen to the fetal heartbeat, and assess your baby’s position.
They’ll order tests or vaccinations as appropriate for your stage of pregnancy and discuss any symptoms, questions, or concerns you have.
Each visit is also an opportunity to receive education on healthy habits, optional tests, and what to expect next.
It’s usually one of the longest visits. Your provider will review your medical and family history, confirm the pregnancy, estimate your due date, and perform a physical exam (often including a pelvic exam and Pap test if due).
Blood and urine tests check your overall health and identify things like blood type and any conditions that may need attention during pregnancy.
You’ll have time to discuss symptoms, lifestyle, medications and supplements, and your preferences for birth. Ask any questions on diet, exercise, travel, sex, and medicines to stay safe and comfortable.
Early in pregnancy, routine labs often include a complete blood count, blood type and Rh factor, urinalysis, and sometimes a urine culture.
First-trimester screening commonly combines a blood test with an (nuchal translucency) to estimate the chance of certain chromosome conditions.
Glucose testing to check for gestational diabetes is typically done during the second trimester; your provider will explain which test(s) are right for you.
Additional screening and diagnostic options may include tests like chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or amniocentesis when indicated; your provider will review benefits and risks so you can choose what’s appropriate for you.
Bring your questions and any symptoms you want to discuss; consider having your partner or a trusted person come along to help take notes and ask questions.
For your first visit, know the date of your last menstrual period, list your medications and supplements, note your personal and family health history, and bring any vaccination records.
Keep all scheduled appointments, even if you feel well; consistent care helps detect issues early and provides timely education and support.
Between visits, note your baby’s movements once you start feeling them; later in pregnancy, tracking daily movements helps you recognize what’s normal for you.
Always talk to your provider before starting or stopping any medicine during pregnancy, because some medicines can affect your baby.
Vaccinations recommended during pregnancy are typically provided as appropriate during your prenatal care; your provider will advise you based on your stage of pregnancy and health status.
If you’re unsure about any over-the-counter remedies, herbal supplements, or travel vaccines, ask first—your care team will help you weigh benefits and risks.
Private care can be more flexible and tailored, with the option for additional scans and advanced testing (such as non-invasive prenatal testing, amniocentesis) based on your preferences and risk profile.
Many parents also opt for self-paid extras like NIPT and 3D/4D ultrasound in private clinics for added reassurance or earlier information.
Fees vary by hospital and clinic. As a guide, first consultations are commonly in the hundreds to low thousands of HKD (for example, around HKD 600–1,800), with follow-ups often around HKD 1,200; detailed anatomy scans are typically HKD 3,480–3,750+, and NIPT options often range roughly HKD 4,300–6,000 depending on the brand and panel.
Invasive diagnostics (CVS or amniocentesis) can be several thousand to around HKD 8,000–10,000+ per procedure. Always confirm the latest price list and what’s included before booking, as packages and add-ons differ by hospital.
Check the hospital’s admission policy early. Some private hospitals require proof of ongoing prenatal care by a Hong Kong obstetrician and valid local laboratory blood test reports; otherwise, surcharges may apply or admission may be declined.
Also ask about newborn intensive care arrangements—only a few private hospitals have NICU beds, and babies needing urgent intensive care are typically transferred by ambulance to a public hospital NICU if required.
Regular prenatal check-ups provide vital monitoring and trusted advice throughout pregnancy. Following the recommended visit schedule, completing suggested tests, preparing questions, and coordinating closely with your obstetrician, family doctor, or midwife will help you have a safer, more confident pregnancy journey.
