Prenatal Care FAQs for Moms-to-Be: From First Visit to Delivery

Regular prenatal check-ups help keep you and your baby healthy by monitoring your progress, spotting potential problems early, and giving you clear guidance on nutrition, activity, tests, and birth planning. Care is typically provided by obstetricians, family doctors, or midwives; choose a provider you feel comfortable with and who can support your preferences and needs. Most pregnancies follow a standard visit schedule, with more frequent appointments if there are risk factors.

1. How often should I have prenatal check-ups?

Most people are seen monthly from weeks 4–28, every two weeks from weeks 28–36, and weekly from week 36 until birth.

If you’re 35 or older or have conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, your provider may see you more often to monitor you and your baby closely.



Your schedule may be adjusted if your provider thinks you need closer follow-up.



2. What happens during a routine prenatal visit?

Your provider typically checks your blood pressure and weight, reviews urine tests, and looks for swelling in your hands and feet.



As your pregnancy progresses, they measure your abdomen to track your baby’s growth, listen to the fetal heartbeat, and assess your baby’s position.



They’ll order tests or vaccinations as appropriate for your stage of pregnancy and discuss any symptoms, questions, or concerns you have.



Each visit is also an opportunity to receive education on healthy habits, optional tests, and what to expect next.

3. What should I expect at my first prenatal appointment?