From Bride Crying One Month Before the Marriage to Not Letting Couples Use the Washroom: Here Are 7 Unusual Wedding Customs That Might Surprise You

A wedding is a ceremony celebrated across the world. While customs and rituals differ from culture to culture, the bond between two people remains the same. Marriage represents a deep emotional and spiritual connection, where two individuals choose to share their lives together. For some, it is a responsibility built on commitment and understanding, while for others, it is a life goal that represents companionship, love, and happiness.

In today’s world, weddings are no longer bound by strict rules. Couples have the freedom to celebrate their special day in ways that reflect their personalities and values. They can choose which traditions to follow and which to leave aside, making the ceremony more personal and meaningful. While many long-standing customs continue to be cherished for their emotional and cultural value, modern weddings balance tradition with individual choice, turning the occasion into a unique and memorable celebration of lifelong partnership.

But did you know that some wedding traditions around the world are truly strange? From India to Indonesia, many countries follow unusual and surprising wedding customs that may shock you. Here are the top 7 wedding customs: