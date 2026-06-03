Paradise for the Rich, Dream for the Poor: Top 5 Elite Clubs of Delhi

DELHI and its relationship with elite clubs is a widely known fact. The city is home to various prestigious clubs that have existed for decades, often longer than their membership waiting periods. These elite clubs embody premium living and luxury, with members often having to wait for decades to gain entry.

These clubs are regarded as havens where the rich meet the rich, influence connects with power, and exclusive circles thrive—circles that remain a dream for the common man.

Recently, the city's popular Delhi Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi made headlines after finding itself in a legal dispute with the Centre over a property issue. The Land and Development Office (L&DO) has reportedly directed the exclusive club to vacate the land by June 5, 2026.

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Delhi Gymkhana Club is not the only club in Delhi that remains exclusive to a select circle. Here are the top five elite clubs in Delhi where obtaining membership is seemingly impossible for a commoner with a 9-to-5 job.