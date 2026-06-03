Paradise for the Rich, Dream for the Poor: Top 5 Elite Clubs of Delhi

DELHI and its relationship with elite clubs is a widely known fact. The city is home to various prestigious clubs that have existed for decades, often longer than their membership waiting periods. These elite clubs embody premium living and luxury, with members often having to wait for decades to gain entry.
These clubs are regarded as havens where the rich meet the rich, influence connects with power, and exclusive circles thrive—circles that remain a dream for the common man.
Recently, the city's popular Delhi Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi made headlines after finding itself in a legal dispute with the Centre over a property issue. The Land and Development Office (L&DO) has reportedly directed the exclusive club to vacate the land by June 5, 2026.
See Also: From TVK Vijay's Meteoric Rise to Mamata Banerjee’s Fall: Top 10 Memes of the 2026 Assembly Elections
Delhi Gymkhana Club is not the only club in Delhi that remains exclusive to a select circle. Here are the top five elite clubs in Delhi where obtaining membership is seemingly impossible for a commoner with a 9-to-5 job.
The Delhi Golf Club is located near some of the city's beloved tourist attractions, such as Lodhi Gardens, Humayun's Tomb, etc. As per the club’s official website, it was established in 1930, and just two decades later, it became a corporate entity in 1950.
The club is situated on land reportedly covering more than 200 acres and includes a swimming pool, dining rooms, a health club, a pub, etc.
Back in 2017, the prestigious club was involved in a controversy involving a 51-year-old Khasi woman named Tailin Lyngdoh. The woman was dressed in traditional attire and was asked to leave, with club staff reportedly stating that her attire was that of a “maid.”
The Delhi Gymkhana Club is regarded as one of the oldest and most prestigious clubs situated in the heart of the country. It was previously known as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club and began operating from its current location in 1913.
It is located in the Safdarjung Lane area of the posh Lutyens' Delhi. The premium club covers nearly 27.3 acres of land and is currently facing an eviction notice.
See Also: On the Golf Course, You Really Have Skin in the Game
The government has directed the club to vacate the land, stating that the property is required for defence infrastructure and other purposes.
The premium club has a membership waiting period that can stretch for decades. According to a report by NDTV, the membership process can take as long as 40 years to receive approval. Government applicants reportedly pay around ₹5.5 lakh to join the waiting list, whereas non-government applicants pay as much as ₹22 lakh. The waiting period also varies depending on the applicant's profession.
The DLF Golf and Country Club features an 18-hole course designed by Gary Player. Located in Gurgaon, the country club is highly exclusive and grants access only to its private members. Aside from sporting facilities, the prestigious club also houses swimming pools for both adults and toddlers, among other luxuries.
Spread across 200 acres of land, the DLF Golf and Country Club also boasts India's first Arnold Palmer-designed 9-hole course.
Located on Outer Ring Road in South Delhi, the Panchshila Club was founded in 1969 and is a neighbourhood club. It is known for its vintage aesthetics, along with its luxurious facilities such as a large swimming pool, green lawns, and high-class sporting facilities. The club also provides coaching facilities.
The Panchshila Club is popular for its versatile spaces, including family-friendly restaurants, cafés, party venues, and more. It has over 30 affiliated clubs located across the country.
Punjabi Bagh Club was founded in 1962 and is spread across 15.5 acres of land. The club is located on Main Ring Road in Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi. It features several amenities, including sports facilities, dining options, a bar, and banquet halls.
The premium club requires its members to present their membership cards upon entry and follows a strict dress code. The club also does not allow any kind of photography on its premises.
Suggested Reading: