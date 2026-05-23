Centre Orders Delhi Gymkhana Club to Vacate Lutyens’ Delhi Premises for “Strengthening and Securing Defence Infrastructure”

According to the government order, officials from the Land & Development Office will take possession of the property on June 5, 2026. The technical section of the department will take possession of the premises on behalf of the government.

“You are directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises to the representatives of this office on the aforesaid date. In the event of non-compliance, possession shall be taken in accordance with law,” the notice added.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club is one of the oldest and most exclusive clubs in the country. It started functioning at the site in 1913 during British rule under the name Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. After Independence, it was renamed Delhi Gymkhana Club, while the current buildings were constructed in the 1930s.

The club stands on one of the most valuable pieces of land in Delhi, inside a high-security administrative zone that houses several key government institutions and defence establishments.

[VP]