From TVK’s Vijay Meteoric Rise to Mamata Banerjee’s Fall: Top 10 Memes of the 2026 Assembly Elections

The 2026 Assembly elections have become the most talked-about political event in India, with states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry, witnessing contests to choose their next leaders. While actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK is leading in Tamil Nadu with his meteoric popularity in southern India, the BJP is enjoying a winner’s streak in West Bengal, Puducherry, and Assam.
With candidates already jumping to their feet to celebrate their wins, social media has erupted with memes and sarcastic call backs across regions. From references to Vijay and Trisha’s celebratory moments to memes about the fall of Mamata Banerjee, here are the top 10 memes from the 2026 Assembly elections that netizens can’t stop reposting.
The 2026 Assembly elections have been a mix of politics, drama, violence, and a plethora of accusations. However, everyone has been talking about this year’s state elections, and much of the attention has centered on one name—Thalapathy Vijay.
Even though the elections were held across five regions, netizens have flooded social media with memes focused on Tamil Nadu and Vijay potentially becoming the next Chief Minister of the state. One such meme depicts the current situation by showing national media focusing almost entirely on Tamil Nadu, while Kerala and West Bengal are barely staying afloat.
The most satirical element is that Puducherry and Assam have received comparatively less attention from the Indian media, with the meme portraying them as skeletons submerged underwater, as if they had drowned long ago.
See Also: Vijay’s Entry in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 to Reshape Fate of Dravidian Parties; TVK’s Electoral Success Likely Limited, Possible Kingmaker Not King
The alleged affair between Vijay and his former co-star Trisha became the talk of the town and a favorite topic on the internet. One user on X questioned why the Indian media was so focused on Trisha’s whereabouts. While the reference was clear to most online, another user reshared the iconic dance clip of the actors from their film Ghilli (2004). The ‘Appadi Podu’ song was shared with the caption, ‘Vijay and Trisha after today’s election results,’ and many netizens couldn’t stop posting about how the duo could be the next MGR and Jayalalithaa of Tamil Nadu.
The poll trends as of 5 p.m. suggest that the BJP has secured victory in 200 seats, followed by the TMC with 87 seats. As West Bengal appears to have slipped from Mamata Banerjee’s grasp, memes depict BJP candidates and supporters having the time of their lives, mocking the soon-to-be former Chief Minister of the state, often using clips from series Panchayat.
Lionel Messi’s 2025 tour of India and his visit to Kolkata, West Bengal, are once again trending after Mamata Banerjee fell behind in the West Bengal Assembly elections. His visit to the state in December 2025 sparked controversy, leading to chaos and damage after TMC politicians and organizers crowded around Messi for autographs and photographs. The situation escalated when Messi left Salt Lake Stadium after just 20 minutes, leaving fans enraged.
Some people at the stadium vandalized property by breaking chairs, which later required police intervention. Following the BJP’s win in the state, users began posting that Messi’s visits to West Bengal seem to coincide with political change. “Messi came to Kolkata in 2011 and changed the West Bengal government. Messi came to Kolkata again in 2025 and changed the WB government again. Goat has unreal powers,” wrote one user on X.
The meme depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval wearing ‘gangsta hoodies’ and burning the red flag of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The comment section further amplified CPI(M)’s loss in Kerala by sharing AI-generated posts of PM Modi in Star Wars attire, with the caption ‘May the 4th be with you,’ along with images of him burning a poster bearing the TMC logo.
With AI taking over everything, netizens have taken it upon themselves to create stories with realistic visuals. The latest example involves Mamata Banerjee. In the video, Banerjee is seen walking with her security before suddenly jumping a fence and approaching people across the border. The caption of the post reads, ‘Is Mamata planning to go back to where she came from after losing the election?’
See Also: TVK breaks 59-year-old Dravidian dominance in Tamil Nadu with historic victory
Vijay leading in Tamil Nadu, and TVK—a two-year-old party—defeating political veterans DMK and AIADMK, was one of the most surprising aspects of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Taking a dig at the actor’s massive young fan base being his vote base, a user on X mocked the ‘Jana Nayagan’ by posting a photograph of Gwalior -born actor Kartik Aaryan. The caption of the post read, ‘Next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.’
The saffron party has witnessed a threefold victory across Puducherry, West Bengal, and Assam. While the party celebrates its win, the internet has paid an ode to West Bengal’s popular street food, Jhalmuri, which recently became the talk of the town after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign visit to the state. One post, featuring PM Modi and Amit Shah giggling with the caption ‘saffron brothers,’ includes the text: ‘Didi is gone, jhalmuri (a popular snack) is being distributed.’
The meme shows a man trying to take a peek at his television while it is being covered. The caption of the post reads, ‘Mamata Didi watching the election results.’ As of 6 p.m., the BJP has swept to victory with 203 seats, while the ruling TMC trails behind with just 84 seats.
Taking a dig at hardcore leftists, one user shared an imaginary conversation between activist Dhruv Rathee and Indian satirist Kunal Kamra. The meme features the iconic dialogue from 3 Idiots, saying, ‘All Izz Well.’