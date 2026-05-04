From TVK’s Vijay Meteoric Rise to Mamata Banerjee’s Fall: Top 10 Memes of the 2026 Assembly Elections

The 2026 Assembly elections have been a mix of politics, drama, violence, and a plethora of accusations. However, everyone has been talking about this year’s state elections, and much of the attention has centered on one name—Thalapathy Vijay.

Even though the elections were held across five regions, netizens have flooded social media with memes focused on Tamil Nadu and Vijay potentially becoming the next Chief Minister of the state. One such meme depicts the current situation by showing national media focusing almost entirely on Tamil Nadu, while Kerala and West Bengal are barely staying afloat.

The most satirical element is that Puducherry and Assam have received comparatively less attention from the Indian media, with the meme portraying them as skeletons submerged underwater, as if they had drowned long ago.

See Also: Vijay’s Entry in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 to Reshape Fate of Dravidian Parties; TVK’s Electoral Success Likely Limited, Possible Kingmaker Not King