Want to Buy a House With Your Friend? You’re Not Alone

For many prospective homebuyers, the prospect of going it alone is intimidating. Millions have brainstormed novel and unusual methods of making their homebuying dreams work while also pursuing other goals. But one of those methods – buying a home with a friend – is significantly less unusual than it might seem.

How Homebuyers Feel

Rocket Mortgage surveyed potential homebuyers , and the results suggest that co-buying is becoming a mainstream consideration rather than a niche strategy. Nearly 60 percent of renters say they are open to co-buying a home with friends, with 64 percent of those respondents identifying affordability as the primary reason for considering the arrangement. Those numbers highlight a reality many people are experiencing firsthand: buying a home alone has become increasingly difficult, even for individuals with stable incomes and responsible financial habits.

The Traditional Homeownership Model Is Changing

Homeownership has always evolved alongside economic conditions. In previous generations, it was often possible for a single income earner to purchase a home and support a household. In many areas today, that reality feels increasingly distant. Rising property values, elevated mortgage rates, student loan obligations, and general inflation have altered the financial landscape.

As a result, many prospective buyers are questioning long-held assumptions about how homeownership should work. Instead of waiting indefinitely for ideal circumstances, some people are choosing to collaborate with trusted friends. By combining resources, they can pursue homeownership sooner and potentially gain access to opportunities that would otherwise remain out of reach.

It's Not Just Younger Buyers Driving the Trend

One common misconception is that homebuying with friends is primarily a Gen Z phenomenon . The data suggests otherwise. According to the Rocket Mortgage survey, 66 percent of the people interested in purchasing a home with friends are members of Generation X and the millennial generation. In other words, many of the individuals considering this approach are well into their careers and have substantial life experience.

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This finding is particularly interesting because it demonstrates that co-buying is not merely a youthful experiment. Many established professionals are viewing it as a legitimate financial strategy. For some, the decision is motivated by housing affordability. For others, it is a way to build equity rather than continue renting. Some simply recognize that sharing ownership can provide financial flexibility in an uncertain market.

The Financial Advantages Are Easy to Understand

The appeal of co-buying becomes clearer when looking at the numbers. Homeownership involves far more than a monthly mortgage payment. Buyers must often cover a down payment, closing costs, property taxes, insurance premiums, maintenance expenses, and unexpected repairs. These costs can feel overwhelming when carried by one individual.

Sharing ownership allows buyers to divide many of those expenses. Combined savings may help create a larger down payment. Shared monthly costs can make ownership more manageable. In some situations, buyers may even qualify for homes they could not afford independently. This doesn't mean purchasing with a friend is always the right choice, but it does explain why the concept continues to gain traction.

Homeownership Isn't Just About Housing

Another factor driving interest is the desire to build equity. Renting offers flexibility , but many renters eventually become frustrated by watching monthly payments disappear without generating ownership. Buying a home allows owners to build an asset that may appreciate over time. For individuals who feel locked out of the housing market, partnering with a friend can create an opportunity to begin accumulating equity sooner. Some buyers view co-ownership as a permanent arrangement. Others see it as a stepping stone that allows them to enter the market now while preserving flexibility for future plans. Either way, ownership often provides opportunities that renting cannot.

Communication Is Just as Important as Financing

One of the keys to a successful co-buying arrangement is communication. Friends considering a joint purchase should discuss topics that many people naturally avoid. How will expenses be divided? What happens if one person wants to move? How will major repairs be handled? What if one owner wants to sell? Addressing these questions early helps reduce the risk of future disagreements. Many co-buyers also choose to formalize their arrangement through written agreements that clearly define ownership rights and responsibilities. Establishing expectations from the outset can help preserve both the investment and the friendship.

A Growing Solution to a Growing Challenge

Housing affordability remains one of the defining financial challenges facing prospective homeowners. As buyers search for practical solutions, co-buying with friends is emerging as an option that many are willing to consider. The concept may have seemed unusual a decade ago, but attitudes are changing. More buyers are recognizing that homeownership does not always have to follow a traditional path. By pooling resources, sharing responsibilities, and planning carefully, friends can create opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach.

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