How to Recover Data from a Corrupted SD Card

A corrupted SD card can suddenly become unreadable, display as RAW, or trigger messages asking you to format the device before use. This situation is common on camera SD cards, drone storage, Android microSD cards, and portable memory devices.

If you need to recover data from corrupted sd card storage, avoid formatting the card immediately. In many cases, the files are still recoverable if the damage is related to the file system rather than physical hardware failure.

Professional sd card recovery software such as Wondershare Recoverit can scan unreadable memory cards, locate deleted or inaccessible files, and restore recoverable data safely to another drive.

This issue commonly affects:

DSLR and mirrorless camera SD cards

GoPro and drone memory cards

Dash cam video storage

Android microSD cards

Portable removable storage devices

Common Causes of SD Card Corruption

Corruption can happen for several reasons, including:

Unsafe ejection during file transfer

Power interruption while writing data

Repeated connection and disconnection issues

Virus or malware infection

Long-term wear or declining card health

Interrupted file transfers between devices

In many situations, the data itself still exists even when the card becomes inaccessible.

Important Steps Before Recovery

Before starting recovery, follow these precautions carefully:

Stop using the SD card immediately

Do not save new files to the card

Avoid formatting or repairing the card repeatedly

Use a reliable card reader when connecting the device

Save recovered files to another storage location

These actions can improve the chances of successful recovery.

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How to Recover Files from a Corrupted SD Card

Step 1: Connect the SD Card and Open Recoverit

Insert the corrupted SD card into your computer and launch Recoverit . Select the target storage device from the available drive list.

Result:

The software detects the SD card and prepares it for scanning.