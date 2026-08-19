Subpoenaed at Work: What Employees Should Know Before They Talk to Investigators About Their Employer

A subpoena about your employer is not a routine HR matter, and treating it like one is how employees can become defendants. The envelope shows up, a federal agent may have already called, and the instinct is to be helpful, get it over with, and get back to work. That instinct is the trap. What you say in the first conversation, what you hand over, and whose lawyer you rely on can decide whether you finish the investigation as a witness or as a target.

Almost every workplace signal pushes you toward the wrong move. Your manager wants cooperation. Company counsel is friendly. The agent at your door says they only need a few minutes. None of that tells you where you actually stand.

The Subpoena Itself Doesn't Tell You Where You Stand

Read a federal subpoena carefully and you'll notice what it doesn't say. It commands you to produce documents or appear before a grand jury. It doesn't tell you whether investigators see you as a bystander, a person of interest, or the person they mean to charge. That ambiguity is deliberate, and it's the single most misunderstood feature of the process.

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Under longstanding DOJ policy, prosecutors are supposed to advise a grand jury witness of their rights if that witness is a target or subject of the investigation. Helpful, in theory. In practice, the labels shift.

A witness on Monday can become a subject by Wednesday once another employee's interview closes a gap. And the employee of a company under investigation is not automatically a target themselves, which tends to get read as reassuring when it should be read as unresolved.

So the first question is not "what should I say?" It's "what am I to them right now, and what could I be by next week?" You can't answer that from the four corners of the paper.

Why "Just Cooperate" Is the Advice That Gets Employees Hurt

The obvious response feels virtuous. You didn't do anything wrong, so you sit down with the agents, tell them what you remember, and move on. A few things make that a worse idea than it sounds. None of this means investigators are villains or that your employer is out to get you. It means the incentives around you are not aligned with yours, and pretending otherwise is expensive.

What Actually Protects You Before You Say a Word

“One of the biggest mistakes employees make is assuming that because investigators describe them as a witness, they have nothing personally at stake. Before answering questions, employees should understand who represents them and what their own exposure may be,” explains Tessa Muir, partner at SBBL Law.

The better approach is boring and effective: slow the process down, get your own counsel, and let a lawyer talk to the agents first. You're generally not required to submit to a pre-grand jury interview, and declining one politely isn't obstruction. It's your right.

Retaliation Is Illegal, and It Still Happens

One reason employees talk before they should is fear of losing their job. Federal law treats participation in an investigation, charge, or lawsuit as protected activity. The EEOC's guidance is explicit that serving as a witness is protected, and that protection holds even if the underlying claim ultimately fails. Firing, demoting, or freezing out an employee for cooperating with investigators is unlawful retaliation.

That protection is real, but it isn't a force field. Retaliation cases take time and cost energy, and a subtle campaign of exclusion is harder to prove than a termination letter. The practical move is to document everything from the day the subpoena arrives: dates, conversations, changes in assignments, who said what in which meeting. A clean paper trail is what turns a suspicion into a claim.

Run This Test Before You Talk

Before any interview, formal or informal, work through three questions. Do you know, on your own, that every fact you're about to state is accurate? Is the person asking you questions representing your interests, or someone else's? If this conversation shows up in a courtroom a year from now, will you be glad you had it without a lawyer?

If any answer is no, or even maybe, you have your answer. Talk to counsel first. The employees who come out of these investigations cleanly are almost never the ones who talked the most. They're the ones who figured out, early, that being helpful and being smart are not the same thing.

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