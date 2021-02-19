Friday, February 19, 2021
Lead Story

List Of Players Sold And Unsold In IPL Mini-Auction

Morris, 33, automatically became the highest-earning foreign player in the IPL

Indian Premier League. Flickr

At Thursday’s mini-auction, South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris set an all-time record of Rs.16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), beating Yuvraj Singh’s Rs.16 crore, a price that Delhi Daredevils had paid to buy him in 2015.

Morris, 33, thus, automatically became the highest-earning foreign player in the IPL. He pushed Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, bought for Rs.15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders last year, to second place in IPL.

List of players sold and unsold:

Sold players (with buying price):

Chennai Super Kings:

Krishnappa Gowtham (all-rounder) Rs 9.25 crore
Moeen Ali (all-rounder) Rs 7 crore
Cheteshwar Pujara (batsman) Rs 50 lakh
K. Bhagath Varma (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
C. Hari Nishaanth (batsman) Rs 20 lakh
M. Harisankar Reddy (Bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals:

Tom Curran (all-rounder) Rs. 5.25 crore
Steven Smith (batsman) Rs 2.2 crore
Sam Billings (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 2 crore
Umesh Yadav (bowler) Rs 1 crore
Ripal Patel (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh
Lukman Meriwala (bowler) Rs 20 lakh
M Siddharth (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

IPL team KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). Flickr

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shakib Al Hasan (all-rounder) Rs 3.2 crore
Harbhajan Singh (bowler) Rs 2 crore
Ben Cutting (all-rounder) Rs 75 lakh
Karun Nair (batsman) Rs 50 lakh
Pawan Negi (all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh
Venkatesh Iyer (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh
Vaibhav Arora (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians:

Nathan Coulter-Nile (bowler) Rs 5 crore
Adam Milne (bowler) Rs 3.2 crore
Piyush Chawla (bowler) Rs 2.4 crore
James Neesham (all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh
Yudhvir Charak (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Marco Jansen (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Punjab Kings:

Jhye Richardson (bowler) Rs.14 crore
Riley Meredith (bowler) Rs 8 crore
Shahrukh Khan (all-rounder) Rs 5.25 crore
Moises Henriques (all-rounder) Rs 4.2 crore
Dawid Malan (all-rounder) Rs 1.5 crore
Fabian Allen (all-rounder) Rs 75 lakh
Jalaj Saxena (all-rounder) Rs 30 lakh
Saurabh Kumar (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
Utkarsh Singh (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR). Flickr

Rajasthan Royals:

Chris Morris (all-rounder) Rs 16.25 crore
Shivam Dube (all-rounder) Rs 4.4 crore
Chetan Sakariya (bowler) Rs 1.2 crore
Mustafizur Rahman (bowler) Rs 1 crore
Liam Livingstone (all-rounder) Rs 75 lakh
K.C. Cariappa (bowler) Rs 20 lakh
Akash Singh (bowler) Rs 20 lakh
Kuldip Yadav (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Kyle Jamieson (all-rounder) Rs.15 crore
Glenn Maxwell (all-rounder) Rs.14.25 crore
Dan Christian (all-rounder) Rs 4.8 crore
Sachin Baby (batsman) Rs 20 lakh
Rajat Patidar (batsman) Rs 20 lakh
Mohammed Azharuddin (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh
Suyash Prabhudesai (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh
KS Bharat (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh

SunRisers Hyderabad:

Kedar Jadhav (all-rounder) Rs 2 crore
Mujeeb Zadran (bowler) Rs 1.5 crore
J Suchith (bowler) Rs 30 lakh

Unsold players (cut off Rs 1 crore base price):

Jason Roy (batsman) Rs 2 crore
Morne Morkel (bowler) Rs 1.5 crore
Alex Hales (batsman) Rs 1.5 crore
Alex Carey (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 1.5 crore
Adil Rashid (bowler) Rs 1.5 crore
Shaun Marsh (batsman) Rs 1.5 crore
David Willey (all-rounder) Rs 1.5 crore
Lewis Gregory (all-rounder) Rs 1.5 crore
Aaron Finch (batsman) Rs 1 crore
Evin Lewis (batsman) Rs 1 crore
Hanuma Vihari (batsman) Rs 1 crore
Sheldon Cottrell (bowler) Rs 1 crore
Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 1 crore
Marnus Labuschagne (all-rounder) Rs.1 crore
Jason Behrendorff (bowler) Rs.1 crore
Billy Stanlake (bowler) Rs 1 crore
Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 1 crore. (IANS)

