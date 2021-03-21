Sunday, March 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment List Of Recent And Upcoming Web Series And Films, Based On Scams...
EntertainmentLead Story

List Of Recent And Upcoming Web Series And Films, Based On Scams In India

A story done in the right way resonates with the audience. It doesn't have to be about a scam or a biopic

0
web series
Audience likes watching content based on scams and biographies. Unsplash

Hansal Mehta’s web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” seems to have triggered off an interest in our film and web series makers in the subject of scams. As many as five projects are on the way, which talk of the biggest scams to have hit the headlines in India.

Hansal Mehta is, however, reluctant to slot films and series based on the subject as a specific genre. Talking to IANS, he says: “Don’t put stories into boxes. All you have to do is tell a good story, whether it is about a scam or love. A story well told, well acted-out, and directed in an all-around manner is what counts. A story done in the right way resonates with the audience. It doesn’t have to be about a scam or a biopic.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Producer Vipul Shah, who is co-directing the upcoming series “Human” based on drug testing scam, went into intense research to bring authenticity to his story. “We went to various medical drug testing camps to see how they are administered and also understood the processes and what kind of security measures are taken to ensure that drug testing is safe for people. We met victims and subjects, doctors, and pharma companies. That kind of double research resulted in the script that we have today. I would say it was a detailed process that went on for two and a half years,” says Shah.

Talking about the developing trend for such stories, trade analyst Atul Mohan says: “That happens in every industry. If one person launches a good product, others follow. The same thing happened after “Scam 1992″. It was very well made and word of mouth was good. All these big scams have already happened in our country and there is a lot of masala in it. They take good actors, dramatize and present it, and the audience likes it.”

Here’s a list of recent and upcoming web series and films, based on scams in India:

web series
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was a great hit. Wikimedia commons

Scam 2003: The Curious Case Of Abdul Karim Telgi

The makers of “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, have announced a new story in the series. The new season will tell the story of the 2003 stamp paper scam and its perpetrator, the late convicted Indian counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi. The script will be adapted from the Hindi book “Reporter Ki Diary” authored by journalist Sanjay Singh. Hansal Mehta returns to direct the show.

Mosagullu

The Telugu film starring Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal released on Friday. The film is based on a $300-million IT scam that took place in Mumbai a couple of years back. The film is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin.

The Big Bull

This Abhishek Bachchan-starrer is directed by Kookie Gulati. The film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992, which has already been narrated in “Scam 1992”. The film is also said loosely narrate stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

ALSO READ: List Of Shows That Made A Shift From TV To OTT Platforms

Human

The series is co-directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh. The drama is about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams and is currently under production. The series stars Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, and Vishal Jethwa.

Art Of War: No Retreat No Surrender

The web series is a fictional story produced by Feroz A Nadiadwala. It explores money counterfeiting operations that take place near India’s borders. Recently announced, the cast and crew for the film are yet to be decided. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleBetter Hospital Care Management Can Low Fatality Rate
Next article3 In 5 Canadian Adults Have Had A Traumatic Childhood

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian Diaspora

Unveiling The “Un-heard”, Remembering The Brutal Bangladesh Hindu Genocide of 1971

NewsGram Desk - 0
It is the story of the time when Bangladesh was liberated in 1971, leaving its identity as East Pakistan. It is one of the...
Read more
Lead Story

EU’s Top Diplomat Urges Turkey To Withdraw Treaty On Women’s Right

NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union's (EU) top diplomat and the President of the EU Commission on Sunday condemned Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Children With Diabetes Linked To Higher Risk Of Covid19 Complications

NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, take note. Children with poorly controlled Type-1 diabetes are at 10 times higher risk of Covid-19-related complications and death compared to those with...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Unveiling The “Un-heard”, Remembering The Brutal Bangladesh Hindu Genocide of 1971

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
It is the story of the time when Bangladesh was liberated in 1971, leaving its identity as East Pakistan. It is one of the...
Read more

EU’s Top Diplomat Urges Turkey To Withdraw Treaty On Women’s Right

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union's (EU) top diplomat and the President of the EU Commission on Sunday condemned Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention...
Read more

Children With Diabetes Linked To Higher Risk Of Covid19 Complications

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, take note. Children with poorly controlled Type-1 diabetes are at 10 times higher risk of Covid-19-related complications and death compared to those with...
Read more

Covid19 Can Cause Inflammation Of The Thyroid Gland

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has shown that some patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 seem to experience inflammation of the thyroid gland that is...
Read more

Global Rollout Of Vaccines Likely To Boost Exports In Upcoming Months

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines along with the Centre's initiatives is expected to boost exports in the coming months, EEPC India said. "Given the...
Read more

International Day of Forest: Plant Trees To Make World More Greener

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The International Day of Forests is on March 21 and the emphasis is on planting trees and saving the environment. At a time when...
Read more

How Will Covid19 Vaccines Affect Travel, Workplace

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As several countries around the world mull over the possibility of introducing Covid-19 vaccine passports to start international travel, a new report has warned...
Read more

Angiography Linked To Shorter Recovery Time For Strokes: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that immediate angiography, rather than the standard computed tomography (CT scan), reduces stroke treatment time and is linked...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 3 만 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Marriage Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Payday loans on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs judi online terpercaya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
007카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Elton Donohoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플러스 카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada