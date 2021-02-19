Friday, February 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Lockdown Needn’t Stifle Intimacy And Sexual Activity
BusinessLead Story

Lockdown Needn’t Stifle Intimacy And Sexual Activity

Taking this holistic view of your wellbeing will help you to feel relaxed, and sexually fulfilled, once again

0
lockdown
A symbiotic relationship will help you to bring joy into your everyday activities. Pixels

It comes as a little surprise that global restrictions have put a lot of pressure on sexual relationships. New statistics reported by Healthline show a widespread depression in libido as couples deal with the stress and anxiety of the world today and single people are unable to go out and find new partners. Lockdown has created conditions that make intimacy and sexual activity difficult, but that doesn’t mean that it has to stay that way. Quite the opposite: there are ways for people in the lockdown rut to find a way out and rediscover their mojo – starting with an exploration of their own self.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Utilizing free time

One benefit of the new normal is an increase in free time. Americans already had a bit more free time than usual, with Rand noting that number to be about five hours each day. With the commute gone, that now rises to seven or eight hours, and that provides time for the average person to learn about themselves. The best place to start is with yourself. Gaining an understanding of your sexual preferences and desires can not only help you to identify when you feel in need of activity, but it can make you savor that activity in the knowledge that you know how to enjoy yourself to the fullest extent. A great place to start is with toys for self-stimulation, which can be bought online but can also be safely fashioned at home using household goods.

lockdown
Take steps to reduce stress, such as regular exercise activity, deep breathing exercises. Pixabay

Healthy activity

Self-discovery is important, but what about couples – or singles with the opportunity to date? Stress levels in the USA are at an all-time high, with the APA recording a huge 71% of Americans experiencing existential stress. This creates both the impact of reducing the desire for sexual activity, as well as raising the specter of issues in the bedroom. It’s important to understand this connection, and how addressing it can improve libido. Take steps to reduce stress, such as regular exercise activity, deep breathing exercises, and meditation. You may find your libido returns much sooner than expected.

ALSO READ: Social Isolation Was A Serious Concern For Seniors During The Lockdown

Maintaining good habits

Mental health and libido is not a fleeting issue or one that can be solved with a single afternoon of action. It’s a lifetime pursuit that benefits from consistent mental wellbeing upkeep, a shared understanding between partners, or indeed an understanding of yourself and how to make sure you’re in a good mental state. This is tough amid lockdown, but there are ways to counter it. Incidentally, a healthy love life – again, whether partnered or not – is associated with good mental health. That’s a symbiotic relationship that will help you to bring joy into your everyday activities.

Conquering your libido and going to new heights is a matter of resilience. It’s looking at yourself, understanding your needs and desires, and making a conscious connection to your mental health – and that of your partner, if you have one. Taking this holistic view of your wellbeing will help you to feel relaxed, and sexually fulfilled, once again.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)
Previous articleEgypt After The Arab Spring
Next articleHow Is The Modern Era Turning Into A Smartphone Era?

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Misconceptions About Organic Skincare That Will Make You Rethink Your Regimen

NewsGram Desk - 0
In today's generation, consumers have become more aware and conscious of harmful chemicals hidden in their skincare products. They have even become skeptical of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Golden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kidney disease is a major health concern that many people across the globe are facing today. However, inculcating a few simple rules in your...
Read more
Business

Appx. 80% Corporate Banks in India To Levarage Cloud by Year 2024, Says Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 80 percent of corporate banks in India are forecast to run their trade finance and treasury workloads on Cloud by 2024, said a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Misconceptions About Organic Skincare That Will Make You Rethink Your Regimen

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
In today's generation, consumers have become more aware and conscious of harmful chemicals hidden in their skincare products. They have even become skeptical of...
Read more

Golden Rules To Follow To Keep Your Kidney Healthy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Kidney disease is a major health concern that many people across the globe are facing today. However, inculcating a few simple rules in your...
Read more

Appx. 80% Corporate Banks in India To Levarage Cloud by Year 2024, Says Report

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 80 percent of corporate banks in India are forecast to run their trade finance and treasury workloads on Cloud by 2024, said a...
Read more

Heavy Coffee Consumption Linked To Risk Of CVD

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you drink a lot of coffee throughout the day, it can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), a new study suggests. The...
Read more

A Tale Of What It Means To Be A Woman In Modern India: Good Girl

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
She was in London when she saw the image of the hanging children, aged 16 and 14, circulating on Twitter. Though she had planned...
Read more

Protective Effect Of A Molecule Against Ischemic Stroke

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has improved the protective effect of a molecule against ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke is caused by an interruption of blood...
Read more

“In Most Countries, Sexuality of a Woman is Considered a Sin” , Says B-Town Czarnia Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood Czarina Ekta Kapoor, who has successfully tapped the domains of film, TV and OTT, says in most countries, sexuality of a woman is...
Read more

WhatsApp: End-To-End Encryption Of Chats With New Privacy Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facing intense scrutiny over alleged data sharing with Facebook via a new privacy policy, WhatsApp has reiterated that personal messages will always be end-to-end...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

iphone tips on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
AdultFrienedFinder login on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tania Gonzalez on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
internet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
solar company malaysia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Couple Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Jamey Riemer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brujos que te ayuden gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Custom Hot Tub Cover on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
casas en venta que acepten credito infonavit en Tijuana on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada