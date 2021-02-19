Lockdown Needn’t Stifle Intimacy And Sexual Activity

Healthy activity

Self-discovery is important, but what about couples – or singles with the opportunity to date? Stress levels in the USA are at an all-time high, with the APA recording a huge 71% of Americans experiencing existential stress. This creates both the impact of reducing the desire for sexual activity, as well as raising the specter of issues in the bedroom. It’s important to understand this connection, and how addressing it can improve libido. Take steps to reduce stress, such as regular exercise activity, deep breathing exercises, and meditation. You may find your libido returns much sooner than expected.

ALSO READ: Social Isolation Was A Serious Concern For Seniors During The Lockdown

Maintaining good habits

Mental health and libido is not a fleeting issue or one that can be solved with a single afternoon of action. It’s a lifetime pursuit that benefits from consistent mental wellbeing upkeep, a shared understanding between partners, or indeed an understanding of yourself and how to make sure you’re in a good mental state. This is tough amid lockdown, but there are ways to counter it. Incidentally, a healthy love life – again, whether partnered or not – is associated with good mental health. That’s a symbiotic relationship that will help you to bring joy into your everyday activities.

Conquering your libido and going to new heights is a matter of resilience. It’s looking at yourself, understanding your needs and desires, and making a conscious connection to your mental health – and that of your partner, if you have one. Taking this holistic view of your wellbeing will help you to feel relaxed, and sexually fulfilled, once again.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)