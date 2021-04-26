Tuesday, April 27, 2021
L’Oreal’s Quest To Beautify Their Carbon Footprint

Its factories continue their ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions, water consumption, and waste generation

L'Oréal
The brand will now embrace the ambitious mission of reducing its carbon footprint by 50 percent per finished product. Wikimedia commons

L’Oreal Paris announced its sustainability program, “L’Oreal For the Future, Because our Planet is Worth it”, initiating the brand’s latest set of ambitions for 2030.
“Now is the time to accelerate sustainable innovation, to make the shift to a circular economy, and to reduce the impact of our products,” said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President, L’Oreal Paris.

“We are not starting from scratch. Between 2005 and 2020, our factories and distribution centers have already reduced CO2 emissions by 82 percent, water consumption by 44 percent, and waste generation by 35 percent. There is still much work to be done but we will remain strong in our resolve to make a difference and play our part in this race against climate change. As the number one beauty brand in the world, we have a duty to change the codes of beauty to adopt a more sustainable approach and to empower our consumers to achieve responsible consumption.”

The brand will now embrace the ambitious mission of reducing its carbon footprint by 50 percent per finished product. It will also contribute 10 million euros to environmental projects whose beneficiaries are communities of women around the world. Transforming L’Oreal Paris’ business to respect planetary boundaries.

Optimizing packaging to accelerate the shift to a circular economy and reducing the weight of products — to help conserve natural resources and reduce the carbon footprint of products. For example, it lowered the weight of the aluminum used in the L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Carbon Protect Aerosol by -5.1 grams per bottle, representing 135 tons of aluminum saved annually. By 2030, the brand will reduce by 20 percent in intensity the quantity of packaging. Using 100 percent recycled plastic includes using more recycled content in packaging, with the objective of reaching 100 percent recycled or bio-based plastic by 2030 (or zero virgin plastic).

L'Oreal
Along with financial support, the brand will also develop specific programs that empower women in leadership positions. Pixabay

To reduce its environmental impact, the brand is improving the biodegradability of its formulas and reducing its water footprint. Among the products launched in 2019, Elvive Full Resist Power Mask and Men Expert Shaving Barber Club Creme de Rasage have levels of biodegradability exceeding 94 percent (97 percent and 94 percent respectively).

Furthermore, to address a more conscious use of water during the use phase (which represents 50 percent of the CO2 footprint of the brand, linked with heating the water for rinsing products) and help reduce the time needed in the shower, the brand also develops formulas that need less water to be rinsed (e.g. More than Shampoo), as well as new beauty routines that require less rinsing steps.

Its factories continue their ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions, water consumption, and waste generation. Between 2005 and 2020, L’Oreal Paris factories and distribution centers have reduced CO2 emissions by 82 percent, water consumption by 44 percent, and waste generation by 35 percent.

Investing in environmental projects through programs that empower women, as women are the primary victims of climate change, L’Oreal Paris will invest 10 million euros in a series of six-carbon projects whose beneficiaries are communities of women around the world. Along with financial support, the brand will also develop specific programs that empower women in leadership positions. In Honduras for example, where local indigenous communities protect and restore mangroves, the brand will support a project managed by a cooperative of women who will receive support through courses on leadership, financial independence, and women’s health. (IANS/JC)

