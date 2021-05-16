Sunday, May 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Low & Regular-Dose Aspirin Proven Safe, Effective
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Low & Regular-Dose Aspirin Proven Safe, Effective

Aspirin helps prevent blood clots, but it's not recommended for healthy people who have not yet developed heart disease because it carries a risk of bleeding

0
aspirin
The participants were randomly assigned to take low- or regular-dose aspirin, which they bought over the counter. Pixabay

An unusual study that had thousands of heart disease patients enroll themselves and track their health online as they took low- or regular-strength aspirin concluded that both doses seem equally safe and effective for preventing additional heart problems and strokes. But there’s a big caveat: People had such a strong preference for the lower dose that it’s unclear if the results can establish that the treatments are truly equivalent, some independent experts said. The half who were told to take the higher dose took the lower one instead or quit using aspirin altogether.

“Patients basically decided for themselves” what they wanted to take because they bought the aspirin on their own, said Dr. Salim Virani, a cardiologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, who had no role in the study. Still, the results show there’s little reason to take the higher dose, 325 milligrams, which many doctors assumed would work better than 81-milligram “baby aspirin,” he said. Results were published Saturday by The New England Journal of Medicine and discussed at an American College of Cardiology conference.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

Who benefits from it?

Aspirin helps prevent blood clots, but it’s not recommended for healthy people who have not yet developed heart disease because it carries a risk of bleeding. Its benefits are clear, though, for folks who have had a heart attack, bypass surgery, or clogged arteries requiring a stent. But the best dose isn’t known, and the study aimed to compare them in a real-world setting. The study was funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, created under the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare, to help patients make informed decisions about health care.

Aspirin
The participants were randomly assigned to take low- or regular-dose aspirin, which they bought over the counter. Pixabay

About 15,000 people received invitations to join through the mail, email, or a phone call and enrolled on a website where they returned every three to six months for follow-up. A network of participating health centers supplied medical information on participants from their electronic records and insurance claims.

The participants were randomly assigned to take low- or regular-dose aspirin, which they bought over the counter. Nearly all were taking aspirin before the study began and 85% were already on a low dose, so “it was an uphill task right from the get-go” to persuade people to use the dose they were told, Virani said. After roughly two years, about 7% of each group had died or been hospitalized for a heart attack or a stroke. Safety results also were similar — less than 1% had major bleeding requiring hospitalization and a transfusion.

Aspirin
After roughly two years, about 7% of each group had died or been hospitalized for a heart attack or a stroke. Pixabay

Many switched

Nearly 41% of those assigned to take the higher dose switched at some point to the lower one, and that high rate “could have obscured a true difference” in safety or effectiveness, Colin Baigent, a medical scientist at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, wrote in a commentary in the medical journal.

ALSO READ: Mixing Covid Vaccine Doses May Raise Side Effects: Lancet

One study leader, Dr. Schuyler Jones of Duke University, said the study still provides valuable guidance. If patients are taking low-dose aspirin now, “staying on that dose instead of switching is the right choice,” he said. People doing well on 325 milligrams now may want to continue on that and should talk with their doctors if they have any concerns.

For new patients, “in general, we’re going to recommend starting the low dose,” Jones said. Virani said people must remember that aspirin is a medicine and that even though it’s sold over the counter, patients shouldn’t make decisions on its use by themselves.”Don’t change the dose or stop without talking to someone,” he warned. “This is important, especially for a therapy like aspirin.” (VOA/JC)

Previous articleNo Scarcity Of Workers In U.S. Anytime Soon
Next articleThe Coming Of New Bipolarity

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The World’s Most Expensive Spices

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. It is difficult to go back to...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 51: OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY-Devakinanda Pasupuleti  OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-PRI-YAM-VA-DA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA  ॐ प्रियम्वदभूम्यै नमः                                   (Priyam: Desired, pleasant, truthful, satyam, kindly; Vada: speaking) In Sanskrit, there are many meanings for the word priyam including...
Read more
Environment

Sita’s Chitwan: “Life In A Forest Teaches One To Be Patient, Passionate”

NewsGram Desk - 0
Award-winning children's author Vaishali Shroff belongs to a family of wildlife enthusiasts. While her husband and children look for interesting sightings and topographies to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The World’s Most Expensive Spices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. It is difficult to go back to...
Read more

Ashtottaram 51: OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY-Devakinanda Pasupuleti  OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-PRI-YAM-VA-DA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA  ॐ प्रियम्वदभूम्यै नमः                                   (Priyam: Desired, pleasant, truthful, satyam, kindly; Vada: speaking) In Sanskrit, there are many meanings for the word priyam including...
Read more

Sita’s Chitwan: “Life In A Forest Teaches One To Be Patient, Passionate”

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Award-winning children's author Vaishali Shroff belongs to a family of wildlife enthusiasts. While her husband and children look for interesting sightings and topographies to...
Read more

The Coming Of New Bipolarity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cold War that ended three decades ago, inevitably left behind a legacy, existing even today, of a divide between the US-led West and...
Read more

Low & Regular-Dose Aspirin Proven Safe, Effective

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An unusual study that had thousands of heart disease patients enroll themselves and track their health online as they took low- or regular-strength aspirin...
Read more

No Scarcity Of Workers In U.S. Anytime Soon

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
On the surface, the surprise announcement Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it would reverse mask mandates and limits...
Read more

Experts: Uncontrolled Diabetes Main Cause Of Black Fungus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Uncontrolled diabetes is emerging as a major factor in acquiring black fungus infection or mucormycosis, which is surfacing in Covid-19 patients after recovery and...
Read more

More Than Half Indian Employees Feel Their Best Work Happens Outside Office: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The nationwide Covid-19 lockdown has given rise to what is, in fact, the largest 'work from home' experiment in global history. The pandemic has...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada