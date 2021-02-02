Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Lowering BP May Reduce CVD Risk In People Exposed To Air Pollution
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Lowering BP May Reduce CVD Risk In People Exposed To Air Pollution

Air pollution impacts socio-economically disadvantaged patients to a higher degree

0
BP
Air pollution chronic increases in BP as well as hypertension. Pixabay

Intensive lowering of blood pressure (BP) is effective in reducing cardiovascular risk in patients exposed to high levels of air pollution, a new study suggests. The findings indicated that intensive BP lowering (defined as goal systolic blood pressure lower than 120 mmHg) led to a significant reduction in cardiovascular events (a combination of heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, or death from cardiovascular diseases) especially in patients exposed to higher pollution levels.

“Air pollution impacts socio-economically disadvantaged patients to a higher degree. Living within a particular neighborhood should not mean you are more likely to suffer from cardiovascular diseases,” said lead author Sadeer Al-Kindi, Assistant Professor at the Case Western Reserve University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter, has been implicated in cardiovascular risks, partly through effects on BP. Particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns is concentrated particles that develop from human impact on the environment, such as automobile exhaust, power generation, and other fossil fuels. According to researchers, it poses the greatest threat to global health.

ALSO READ: Air Pollution Linked To A Heightened Risk Of Diseases Of The Eyes

Earlier studies have shown that exposure to particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns is associated with acute and chronic increases in BP as well as hypertension. For the study, published in the journal Hypertension, the team sought to determine if intensive BP lowering on cardiovascular events is modified by air pollution exposure.

They linked integrated satellite-derived air pollution exposures with residential addresses for 9,286 patients enrolled in the trial. The authors concluded that ambient air pollution may influence the benefit of intensive lowering of BP. Lowering BP is particularly beneficial for patients who are exposed to high levels of fine particulate matter, the researchers said. (IANS)

Previous articleStudy: Writing Patterns May Help Spot Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease
Next articleProstate Drug May Lower Parkinson’s Disease Risk In Men

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Survey: Working Women Feel That Covid-19 Impacted Their Careers Negatively

NewsGram Desk - 0
The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including women, as 65 percent of working women feel that Covid-19 has impacted their...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Prostate Drug May Lower Parkinson’s Disease Risk In Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking a particular type of medication to treat an enlarged prostate is associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease among men, a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: Writing Patterns May Help Spot Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease

NewsGram Desk - 0
An analysis of writing patterns may help spot early signs of Alzheimer's disease years before the onset of the symptoms, says a new study...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey: Working Women Feel That Covid-19 Impacted Their Careers Negatively

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including women, as 65 percent of working women feel that Covid-19 has impacted their...
Read more

Prostate Drug May Lower Parkinson’s Disease Risk In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking a particular type of medication to treat an enlarged prostate is associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease among men, a...
Read more

Lowering BP May Reduce CVD Risk In People Exposed To Air Pollution

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Intensive lowering of blood pressure (BP) is effective in reducing cardiovascular risk in patients exposed to high levels of air pollution, a new study...
Read more

Study: Writing Patterns May Help Spot Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An analysis of writing patterns may help spot early signs of Alzheimer's disease years before the onset of the symptoms, says a new study...
Read more

Inviting Micro-Tales Of Love By Durjoy Datta

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The past year has affected all aspects of life as we knew it, and romantic relationships are no different. To celebrate moments of love...
Read more

Facts To Consider Before You Declutter Or Design Your Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Living amid four walls has become melancholic throughout the pandemic-triggered lockdown. As is with life, we need a change in our ambiance as well...
Read more

PGIMER Chandigarh Launches India’s First Amputee Clinic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A first of its kind in India, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has launched an amputee clinic, Director Jagat...
Read more

Bollywood Actresses Who Underwent An Intense Physical Transformation For Their Roles

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
We have often seen actors undergo an intense physical transformation for their roles. Think Aamir Khan in Dangal or Salman Khan in Sultan. Right...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://esport-awg.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://secretcinema.no on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kgf 2 trailer release date on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
skanck on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
سعرالذهب في سوريا on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
HCG Injections on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
frolep rotrem on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada