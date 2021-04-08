Thursday, April 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Lufthansa Airline Turns An Airbus Plane Into Climate Research Aircraft
EnvironmentLead StoryScience & Technology

Lufthansa Airline Turns An Airbus Plane Into Climate Research Aircraft

0
Lufthansa
Lufthansa Airbus A320-211. Wikimedia Commons

German flag carrier Lufthansa is converting an Airbus A350-900 into a climate research aircraft, the airline announced.

The work in a hangar in Malta already started, Xinhua news agency quoted the country’s largest airline as saying on Wednesday, preparations were made on the lower fuselage for a “complex air intake system”.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The centerpiece of the flying research laboratory would be a 1.6-tone container with measuring equipment.

Lufthansa
Climate-relevant parameters are only collected at the level where the majority of the ambient greenhouse effects occur. Pixabay

“Predicting the weather even more accurately, analyzing climate change even more precisely, researching even better how the world is developing. This is the goal of a globally unique cooperation between Lufthansa and several research institutes,” Lufthansa noted.

The research aircraft is expected to take off from Munich at the end of 2021 for its “first flight in the service of climate research”, measuring around 100 different trace gases, aerosol and cloud parameters at an altitude of 9-12 km, according to Lufthansa.

ALSO READ: Space Info: Astronomers Found A Pair Of Quasars

“We are helping to ensure that particularly important climate-relevant parameters are collected just on that altitude where the atmospheric greenhouse effects are largely generated,” Annette Mann, head of Corporate Responsibility at the Lufthansa Group, said in a statement.

The conversion of the Airbus A350-900 which was named “Erfurt” was preceded by a planning and development phase of around four years involving more than ten companies as well as the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) as representative of a larger scientific consortium, according to Lufthansa. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleExperts Warn Not To Relax The Guard Because COVID-19 Is Still Developing
Next articleResearchers Halted Clinical Trial Of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

What Is Leverage, Margin, And Margin Call In Forex Trading

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Martin Williams Leverage and Margin are two highly important concepts in Forex trading. No one can walk into the deep water of currency exchange...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Halted Clinical Trial Of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
A clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine involving young children and teenagers has been halted by Oxford researchers as British drug regulators conduct...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Experts Warn Not To Relax The Guard Because COVID-19 Is Still Developing

NewsGram Desk - 0
The race is on between COVID-19 vaccinations and the continuing evolution of coronavirus variants that threaten to undermine them. As vaccination ramps up in the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Is Leverage, Margin, And Margin Call In Forex Trading

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Martin Williams Leverage and Margin are two highly important concepts in Forex trading. No one can walk into the deep water of currency exchange...
Read more

Researchers Halted Clinical Trial Of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Among Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine involving young children and teenagers has been halted by Oxford researchers as British drug regulators conduct...
Read more

Lufthansa Airline Turns An Airbus Plane Into Climate Research Aircraft

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
German flag carrier Lufthansa is converting an Airbus A350-900 into a climate research aircraft, the airline announced. The work in a hangar in Malta already...
Read more

Experts Warn Not To Relax The Guard Because COVID-19 Is Still Developing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The race is on between COVID-19 vaccinations and the continuing evolution of coronavirus variants that threaten to undermine them. As vaccination ramps up in the...
Read more

National Institutes Of Health Examines Allergic Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccines

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced Wednesday a clinical trial was underway to determine the risk of allergic reactions to the COVID-19...
Read more

Post-COVID World Requires Equitable Healthcare access: World Health Organization

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization is launching a campaign to build a fairer, healthier post-pandemic world by tackling poverty and Inequities of healthcare coverage. In...
Read more

RBI Opens Up RTGS, NEFT For Payment System Operators

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major move in the online payments segments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to allow payment system operators to take...
Read more

Digital Tech: First Flash Drive That Transfers Files From iPhone To Android Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Storage solutions major Western Digital on Tuesday announced its first flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors for moving content seamlessly between...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
예스 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지 슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SM카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Margene Durr on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada