Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Home Business Luxury Home Sales In Delhi-NCR Up By 54% In February
Luxury Home Sales In Delhi-NCR Up By 54% In February

The report also noted that the luxury home sales witnessed an increase in most of the top markets in February

Only Hyderabad witnessed an 8 percent downfall of sales among the top markets from 1,455 units in February 2020 to 1,337 units in February 2021. Pixabay

Sales of luxury housing units in Delhi-NCR increased 54 percent on a year-on-year basis in February, revealed a PropEquity report. A total of 1,095 luxury units were sold in Delhi-NCR during the month under review, compared to 709 units sold during the same period of last year. The report also noted that the luxury home sales witnessed an increase in most of the top markets in February.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and Pune witnessed the rise in home sales by 13 percent, 8 percent, 7 percent, 37 percent, and 12 percent, respectively during the same period. Only Hyderabad witnessed an 8 percent downfall of sales among the top markets from 1,455 units in February 2020 to 1,337 units in February 2021.

“Housing market has been improving over the last few quarters and our data has suggested that home sales will continue to see growth in 2021. India is also undertaking the largest vaccine drive for Covid-19 and as we cover more and more population, we will witness a decent rise in demand,” said Samir Jasuja, MD and Founder of PropEquity.

Sales of luxury housing units in Delhi-NCR increased 54 percent on a year-on-year basis in February, revealed a PropEquity report. Pixabay

Commenting on the improvement in demand, Ankush Kaul, President (Sales & Marketing), Ambience Group said: “We have been witnessing a continuous improvement in market sentiments for luxury housing.

As market fundamentals improve further, home loan interest rates at attractive levels and encouraging GDP numbers for the country, we foresee growth and brisk momentum to continue, he added. (IANS/JC)

