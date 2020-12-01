Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance LVB Write-off To Hurt Investor Sentiments of Smaller Banks
BusinessfinanceIndiaLead Story

LVB Write-off To Hurt Investor Sentiments of Smaller Banks

LVB's debt would push up smaller banks' financing costs

0
Banks
The write-off of LVB's debt is likely to hurt investor sentiment toward lower-rated and smaller Indian banks. IANS

The write-off of Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s (LVB) debt is likely to hurt investor sentiment toward lower-rated and smaller Indian banks, which would push up their financing costs.

Sok Yin Yong, Fixed Income Analyst Asia, Julius Baer said: “We expect to see a growing divergence in funding access between the top-rated Indian banks and the riskier segment of the financial sector. Meanwhile, above-target inflation is likely to keep RBI on hold as it meets this week.”

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The write-off of LVB’s debt is likely to hurt investor sentiment toward lower-rated and smaller Indian banks, which would push up their financing costs, as wary investors reassess their investments in Tier-2 notes following this event and demand higher yields, Julius Baer said.

Banks
Debt moratorium granted by the RBI will end at some point in time. Pinterest

Last Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that Rs 3.18 billion ($43 million) of Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s (LVB) Tier-2 bonds will be fully written down. This took markets by surprise, as it came on the heels of the RBI-driven acquisition of the LVB by Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings (DBS) announced on Tuesday, with the RBI-appointed administrator earlier stating that DBS would take over all of LVB’s obligations, including bonds.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: माराडोना की जर्सी बेचने वाली खबर पर स्टीव हॉज ने दिया जवाब

“This incident has once again highlighted the risks in India’s credit market and could lead to higher funding costs for smaller Indian banks, as investors become increasingly wary and demand higher compensation. This would add pressure to their already-challenged access to funding, at a time when non-performing loans (NPL) are expected to climb amid the Covid-19 fallout and as banks still need to raise capital to strengthen their buffer,” Sok said.

ALSO READ: A Tribute To India’s Textile Heritage- Showcasing India’s Textile Arts Digital Museum

The debt moratorium granted by the RBI will end at some point in time. At the same time, the bailout of LVB by a foreign lender for the first time demonstrates the RBI’s willingness to explore various means in working towards the resolution of weak banks, given the limited availability of lenders with strong capitalization in India to support bailouts, the analyst said. (IANS)

Previous articleSpending Long Time On Phone Is Not Related To Poor Mental Health
Next articleShort Film Based On Digital Detox Streaming On OTT

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

America’s Favorite Snacks Invented By US Military

NewsGram Desk - 0
From instant coffee to Cheetos, packaged cookies, and energy bars, the U.S. military helped invent many of the snacks Americans love to eat. The effort...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID Pandemic Obstructed Global Fight Against AIDS

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tuesday is World AIDS Day, with organizations around the world highlighting the need to support those living with and affected by HIV, the virus...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Focus on Having Healthy Heart To Face COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR, health experts on Tuesday stressed that along with a focus on overall health, taking special care...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

America’s Favorite Snacks Invented By US Military

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From instant coffee to Cheetos, packaged cookies, and energy bars, the U.S. military helped invent many of the snacks Americans love to eat. The effort...
Read more

COVID Pandemic Obstructed Global Fight Against AIDS

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Tuesday is World AIDS Day, with organizations around the world highlighting the need to support those living with and affected by HIV, the virus...
Read more

Focus on Having Healthy Heart To Face COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR, health experts on Tuesday stressed that along with a focus on overall health, taking special care...
Read more

Enchanting Tale On Impact of Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
This is among the first books to explore the psychological impact of social media, especially Instagram. Garv Roy Gill and Yahvi Kothari meet by chance...
Read more

Book on Range of Issues in India By Ram Madhav

India NewsGram Desk - 0
For the last few decades, Ram Madhav, formerly the national General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been observing and participating in...
Read more

Short Film Based On Digital Detox Streaming On OTT

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Signal, a short film that highlights how digital detox is the need of the hour, has now dropped on OTT. The 32-minute film revolves...
Read more

LVB Write-off To Hurt Investor Sentiments of Smaller Banks

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The write-off of Lakshmi Vilas Bank's (LVB) debt is likely to hurt investor sentiment toward lower-rated and smaller Indian banks, which would push up...
Read more

Spending Long Time On Phone Is Not Related To Poor Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If your kids are spending hours on smartphones, don't panic. In a new study, researchers have found that time spent on the smartphone was...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada