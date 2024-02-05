Mine contractors throw caution to wind, make villagers of rural Bhopal gasp for every breath

Anaemia is prevalent in women in the area. “Exposure to particulate matter [PM2.5] for long periods can lead to oxidative stress, which impairs the circulation and absorption of iron in the body. Iron deficiency reduces the formation of haemoglobin in the body,” Dr Hansmukh Jain of Bhopal tells 101Reporters.

Long-term exposure to air pollution and fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10) increases the risk of anaemia, a 2022 study from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has found.

Other than pollution, the most obvious reason for anaemia is malnutrition. “Needless to say, if the mother is unhealthy, the child will also be. If we examine the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5, 53.5% of women (15 to 49 years) in Bhopal district are anaemic. About 68.5% of children under the age of five are anaemic, while 18% of the children aged under five are stunted and 19% are underweight,” cites Ravi Pathak, who works for Hidayat, a social organisation dealing with malnutrition in Bhopal rural.

Meanwhile, a doctor at Gandhi Nagar CHC tells 101Reporters that four out of 10 people visiting the outpatient department suffer from lung and respiratory diseases. “Allergies and eye and skin infections are also going up. If the condition is serious, I refer the patient to Government Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal,” he says, on condition of anonymity.

The villagers are susceptible to incurable diseases such as silicosis, an interstitial lung disease caused by inhaling of tiny silica particles found in rocks and soil. This causes permanent lung scarring over time. “However, they cannot afford to stop working in the mines because they do not receive pensions or other financial assistance,” Pathak says.

Rules on hold

Things could have been far better if the mines followed the guidelines related to air quality, says social worker and environment activist Rashid Noor Khan.

As per the guidelines issued by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), stone crushers should be covered with a tin sheet to prevent the dust from escaping. Labourers should be given “telescopic suits” for protection against dust and dirt. Additionally, water sprinklers to settle dust should be in place.

But none of the mines, and definitely not the illegal ones, in Acharpura, Neelbad, Ratibad, Mastipura and Kaliyasot follow the rules, alleges Khan. “The worst part is there is no way to check pollution levels in these places. I believe the Air Quality Index may be at dangerous levels here,” he adds.

MPPCB Regional Officer Brajesh Sharma tells 101Reporters that equipment to measure air quality is not located near the mining spots. “They are installed in the city, so we cannot measure the pollution from mines. However, we take speedy action whenever we get complaints. Acting on one such complaint, our team recently investigated and submitted a report regarding an illegal mine in Mastipura. Subsequently, the mine was shut,” he says.

Khan, however, alleges that he has complained about air pollution in several places located near Bhopal to the PCB many times in the last three years, yet no action has followed. “And even if they do, it is often too late. In Mastipura, that was the case.”

He also says that despite the orders from four district Collectors in the past, the mine demarcation work to record and limit the area where operations are allowed has not been completed.

Acting on complaints, Nikunj Srivastava, the then district Collector, had first issued directions to demarcate all mines in 2013. In 2015, Nishant Warwade launched an investigation and gave instructions to make security arrangements to prevent illegal activities in mines. This stopped as soon as he was transferred. Dr Sudam Khade in 2018 and Avinash Lavania in 2023 gave instructions to fence the mines, but things remain the same. Lavania is no longer posted in Bhopal.