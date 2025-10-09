MP: Congress to Appoint BLAs Following SIR Announcement

Bhopal, Oct 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across the state after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on the pattern of Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari chaired a meeting of party leaders to kick-start the preparation for the upcoming SIR, which was also attended by former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh at party headquarters in Bhopal.

Before attending the meeting, Digvijaya also met the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar, at his residence. District in-charges, PCC office bearers and district Congress presidents were also present in the meeting.

The meeting, as part of Congress’s programme, discussed rolling out a state-wide campaign to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence and counter the BJP’s booth management network ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

As part of the programme, the Congress will appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at every polling station across the state, as sources in Congress told IANS.

These BLAs will be tasked with personally reaching out to voters, verifying names in the electoral rolls, and assisting in the correction, addition, or deletion of entries wherever necessary.