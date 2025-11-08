Speeding SUV snuffs out two young lives in Indore hit-and-run case

Indore, Nov 8: Two young lives were cut short late Friday night when a recklessly speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a motorcycle carrying three friends near a private hospital in Lasudia police station area of Indore.

The victims, identified as 23-year-old Ayush and 21-year-old Krishna Pal, both residents of Moondi and Chhaigaon (Khandwa district), respectively, succumbed to their injuries on the spot opposite. Their companion, Shreyansh, is battling for his life in critical condition at government-owned MYH Hospital.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of utter devastation around 2 a.m., as the high-speed vehicle ploughed into the bike without warning, hurling the riders onto the asphalt. The force of the impact was so severe that Ayush and Krishna Pal were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital by responding paramedics, said police officials.

Other sources said their bodies remained unattended in front of the hospital for half an hour till police arrival. Shreyansh, believed to be in his early 20s, sustained multiple fractures, severe head trauma, and internal injuries. He was swiftly transported to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH), where doctors have placed him on a ventilator.