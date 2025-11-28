Odisha Children are Reclaiming Their Roots, Taking it Global

By Abhijit Mohanty

Bargarh, Odisha: In Dangerikia village of Odisha’s Kandhamal district, home to the Kutia Kondh, one of India’s Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, a group of schoolchildren sit cross-legged around their grandparents, notebooks open and pens poised. “We ask our elders to tell us about ancient seeds, crops, and harvest rituals,” said Padmini Rana, one of the students. “Our school textbooks don’t teach us about our roots, the history of our village, or our ancestors. So, we are documenting them ourselves.”

What began as a small pilot, which we reported on early last year, has now grown into a cross-continental exchange of indigenous wisdom. The Village History Documentation Programme, launched in 2023 under the Shree Anna Abhiyan (formerly Odisha Millets Mission), is helping rural students reconnect with their cultural and ecological heritage and inspiring similar efforts across Africa and Latin America.

Run by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DA&FE), Government of Odisha, the initiative engages students from Classes 7 to 9 to research and record the living history of their villages, local food traditions, biodiversity, ancestral farming practices, and oral histories.

“I discovered that our village once grew five types of finger millets, each with its own story,” said Lenish Kumar Pradhan, a Class 9 student from Lergaon village in Bargarh district. “My grandmother showed me how they stored seeds in clay pots lined with neem leaves. I realised how much science there is in traditional wisdom.”

Inspiring others

The project was initially launched in just three districts: Angul, Bargarh and Malkangiri, with 30 students. In 2023, at the International Convention on Millets in Bhubaneswar, the students also presented their findings before global researchers and policymakers.

Encouraged by the response, DA&FE expanded the programme to 50 schools across Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Koraput, Kalahandi and Kandhamal in 2024-25, each region rich in agroecological diversity and cultural memory.

“When children explore the stories, traditions, and memories of their own villages, they connect with something deeper than history. They rediscover who they are,” said Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary, DA&FE. “Engaging children in documenting their roots helps them take pride in their heritage and see their communities with new eyes. It strengthens their identity and plants the seeds of leadership grounded in culture and belonging.”

Swayamprava Parhi, an educator with Samadhwani, an Odisha-based initiative devoted to preserving local culture, said that “future generations are capable of bringing back the knowledge we had long neglected.” Parhi helped design the interview booklet that guided the children as they recorded their village histories.

Germany-based nonprofit joy∞untu, which connects grassroots networks working toward systemic change, noticed Odisha’s model and partnered with local organisations to encourage similar initiatives in Benin, Guatemala and El Salvador. Through online learning exchanges, tribal youth from Odisha interacted with NGO representatives and students from Benin and Latin America, sharing stories about seeds, soils and ancestral practices.