Ex-Postal Assistant Sentenced to Five Years in Prison by CBI Court for ₹13.85 Lakh Fraud Case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Bhopal has sentenced a former Postal Assistant to five years' Rigorous Imprisonment in connection with a ₹13.85 lakh fraud case, an official statement said.

The court's ruling came on Saturday, 27 December 2025, during which it also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on accused Rajnish Tiwari, Postal Assistant, Lashkar Head Post Office, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a statement issued by the CBI said. The case was registered on 20 April 2022, based on the written complaint of the Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Gwalior.

In the complaint, the official alleged that Tiwari, while being posted as Postal Assistant, Lashkar Head Post Office, Gwalior, perpetrated cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust on the Post Office by illegal diversion of funds to the tune of ₹13,85,496 in 2020.

Tiwari committed the crime by manipulating the electronic records and other details in respect of 17 Recurring Deposit (RD) accounts of various customers in the Finacle Internet Module of the Post Office and thereafter, using Internet banking.

The accused transferred the said funds from such manipulated RD Accounts to three regular/savings accounts opened without due process, and his two savings accounts, in his own/joint name and later withdrew the diverted funds from such regular/savings accounts by utilising the stolen ATM cards from Lashkar Head Post Office.

Tiwari misappropriated and diverted the funds, it said. After completing the investigation, Tiwari was convicted and sentenced.

In its judgement, the CBI Special Court sentenced Tiwari to five concurrent five-year sentences, along with two three-year sentences. He was charged under various sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the IT Act. He was also fined ₹2,000 for each charge, failing which he would have to serve another four months in prison.