Family Loses ₹1.59 Lakh in Fake Online Doctor Appointment Scam in Madhya Pradesh

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.

By Arushi Roy Chowdhury

A family in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh lost ₹1.59 lakh in a cyber fraud while trying to book a medical appointment for their son, according to police officials. The incident occurred in the Byawari police station area and came to light on 20 February 2026 when the family filed a complaint with local authorities.

The boy had been taken to Nagpur for evaluation of a bone related illness. While he was undergoing treatment, his father asked his wife to search online for the doctor’s contact number to fix an appointment.